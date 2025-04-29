Expert debunks misleading claim about US high-speed rail: 'Doesn't make sense'

A TikTok video is putting a major hole in one of the most common arguments against high-speed rail in the U.S., and the internet is listening.

In a clip shared by content creator David William Rosales (@davidwilliamrosales), he breaks down why the U.S. is not "too big" for high-speed rail. The video has racked up views from curious (and frustrated) viewers who are tired of the misinformation that's slowed down the perception that cleaner, faster public transit is a viable option in the United States.

In the video, Rosales says, "This argument that the U.S. is too big for high-speed rail just doesn't make sense because nobody is proposing that tomorrow we start constructing a high-speed rail from New York to Los Angeles."

Instead, he points out that the proposed routes — such as New York to D.C., San Francisco to L.A., and Dallas to Houston — are all distances comparable to successful high-speed rail lines in Europe and Asia.

To drive his point home, Rosales compares Spain's high-speed train from Barcelona to Madrid with Amtrak's Acela route from New York to D.C. "Barcelona to Madrid is way further," he explains, "and that train is still faster." Meanwhile, Japan — with a footprint similar to the U.S. East Coast — runs bullet trains up and down the entire country.

So, if distance isn't the issue, what is?

While high-speed rail faces other hurdles in the U.S., like outdated infrastructure and policy bottlenecks, geography isn't one of them. In fact, better public transit options in metro areas would mean fewer cars on the road, which translates to less pollution, lower transportation costs for families, and cleaner air for everyone.

Already, cities like Los Angeles are investing in expanding their regional rail, and the California High-Speed Rail project is underway. Meanwhile, companies like Brightline are pushing ahead with privately funded rail systems in places like Florida and Nevada.

Commenters were quick to respond with similar criticisms.

"China's size is comparable to the U.S. and they have huge amounts of high speed rail," one viewer wrote.

"The 95 corridor would be traffic free if they had a high speed train," another added.

A third quipped, and said, "Amtrak is the closest thing we have to 'high speed' rail."

It's a reminder that when it comes to building a safer, greener future, we've got the map. Now we just need the momentum.

