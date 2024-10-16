Experienced travelers share footage from incredible ride on world's fastest train: 'We're flying'

"I need to check that out."

Two travel content creators visiting China recently took a trip on the world's fastest train, ostensibly the Shanghai maglev, and were very impressed by the entire experience.

Adriana and Dylan (@2passports1dream) shared their experience on the train with their 227,000 TikTok followers. After almost missing the train, which runs on a tight schedule, they found their way to their seats and were immediately taken by how smooth the ride was.

"There's no…" Adriana said, making a hand gesture meant to represent vibrations or bumpiness.

The Shanghai maglev became the world's first commercial high-speed maglev train when it opened in 2004. Maglev, short for "magnetic levitation," refers to a technology that uses superconducting magnets to make the train hover above the tracks, allowing it to reach unprecedented speeds by eliminating the friction between the train and the tracks.

The Shanghai maglev can technically reach a top speed of 268 miles per hour, although its functional top cruising speed is currently 186 miles per hour, which is plenty fast.

Unfortunately, maglev trains are few and far between, as they require entirely new tracks to be built. But that just made Adriana's and Dylan's journey all the more special.

"Oh my god, we're flying," Adriana remarked once the train had reached a speed of 168 miles per hour, not even yet at its maximum cruising speed of 186 miles per hour.

Dylan, meanwhile, seemed at a loss for words as he repeatedly pointed his phone camera at the digital display that showed the train's current speed.

Fast trains aren't just a fun novelty — they're also good for our planet. Studies have shown that train travel is the most planet-friendly and efficient form of long-distance travel, releasing less planet-overheating air pollution per passenger than either planes or cars.

What's more, as Adriana and Dylan displayed, they are roomier and easier to navigate than planes while also requiring less overall land use than roads and highways for cars.

The pair's TikTok followers were also excited about the train.

"Oh she is beautiful," wrote one commenter.

"That's awesome! I need to check that out," wrote another.

"Nothing compared to [slower U.S. trains] which cost just $650 each way," lamented a third.

