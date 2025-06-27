New parents share candid thoughts after traveling on high-speed bullet train: 'People made me feel like this journey was going to be so hard'

A couple with a newborn was pleasantly surprised by the experience of using Japan's high-speed rail.

The short video posted to TikTok detailed the young family's journey from Tokyo to Kyoto. Understandably, the creator was apprehensive ahead of the journey. "This may be the worst idea we've ever had," Annabell Newman (@annabell_newman) says. Fortunately, the trip proved smooth thanks to ample luggage space and a comfortable ride. To the parents' enormous relief, the child slept through most of the trip, and they arrived in Kyoto without any hassle.

"People made me feel like this journey was going to be so hard, but honestly, I don't really feel like it was that bad," Annabell concludes.

Hers is a familiar story for those who have experienced high-speed rail. While East Asia has some of the best options, Florida's Brightline shows the infrastructure can work just as well in the United States. It's not just that it provides an excellent traveling experience; high-speed rail is one of the most environmentally friendly forms of transport available. Passenger trains emit less than a quarter of the planet-heating pollution of planes, per a study commissioned by the European Environment Agency.

Japan's bullet train is one of the world's great success stories in public transportation. It has been in service since 1964 and carries more than 432,000 passengers every day. It has an excellent safety record and impeccable punctuality, so it's easy to understand why it's so popular with locals and tourists.

Commenters chimed in with helpful advice about handling large amounts of luggage. "Next time, highly recommend using a luggage transfer service!!" one said. "We booked it through our hotel front desk. It cost us under $30 for two large check in bags from Osaka to Tokyo."

Another parent took heart from seeing the positive travel experience.

"Well done guys because I'm a mom and this makes me feel better about wanting to travel with my daughter," they wrote.

