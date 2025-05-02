Passenger shares breathtaking video of view from high-speed bullet train: 'Definitely want to experience this'

The video generated several comments thanking the poster for the information.

An Instagram user known for international traveling used their platform to share some insights into the experience of using Japan's high-speed rail. The video poses the question "Was it worth it?" The answer is an emphatic yes.

In their video, world traveler Kris (@journeyswithkris) offers a succinct breakdown of the experience and how to book tickets online. The main selling point is the awesome view of Mount Fuji, Japan's highest mountain, that overlooks Tokyo. As Japan's tourism board explains, Mount Fuji is a cultural icon and a geographical wonder.

The video documents traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto, from Japan's current capital to its historic center. The first railway in Japan opened in 1872, connecting Tokyo with Yokohama. Since then, rail travel has continued to grow in popularity.

The Shinkansen, popularly known as the bullet train, opened in 1964 and has ferried over 7 billion passengers nationwide. According to JR Central, the Shinkansen boasts an exceptional record of punctuality and safety.

The Instagram video recommends using an app, SmartEx, to book tickets easily. However, visitors intending to see a lot of the country can consider the all-access JR Pass, which offers unlimited use of the bullet train for a fixed period.

According to research by the European Environment Agency, trains are by far the most environmentally friendly form of transportation after walking and cycling for short distances. An analysis comparing modes of transport found that passenger trains generate less than a quarter of the harmful emissions of planes.

East Asia is a hot spot for high-speed rail. China has laid over 30,000 kilometers of track in just over 20 years, per Railway Technology, and South Korea's KTX connects every major city on the peninsula. Taiwan also enjoys a top-class system.

The video generated several comments thanking Kris for the information.

One said, "Love that and the viewsssss, so many amazing helpful tips in this video."

"Thanks for breaking it down! I definitely want to experience this!" another added.

Several comments expressed envy, with one noting, "Everything is so much more affordable overseas."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.