Researchers make remarkable breakthrough with 'self-healing' technology for everyday electronics: 'Dynamic composite material'

"Even under mechanical deformation or damage, they still work."

You just dropped your phone. And something inside breaks. Chances are, it's going to cost a lot of money to fix it or that it can't be fixed.

Now, imagine if your phone could fix itself. No frantic screen-tapping. No expensive repairs. Just back to working like nothing happened.

Now, zoom out and picture that same magic trick saving millions of tons of toxic e-waste from being dumped every year.

That's the goal behind a new recyclable circuit board material developed by researchers at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, according to their article on Tech Xplore. It works like plastic but behaves more like memory foam fused with metal. And it still carries a charge — even when bent, cut, or broken.

This matters. Because today's circuit boards don't decompose. They pile up in landfills or burn in smelting plants, releasing toxic pollution into the air, water, and human lungs. A 2024 U.N. report found that e-waste has nearly doubled in the past 12 years — jumping from 34 billion to 62 billion kilograms — and could hit 82 billion kg by 2030. Less than 20% of that gets recycled.

Virginia Tech's solution? A plastic-like material called a vitrimer that reshapes with heat. Add droplets of liquid metal, and it becomes a fully functional circuit — one that "even under mechanical deformation or damage … still work[s]," said Michael Bartlett, associate professor of mechanical engineering.

Bartlett and chemistry professor Josh Worch led the study with a cross-discipline team of researchers. They were able to make boards that not only conduct electricity and bounce back from damage but can also be taken apart at the end of their lifespans — no hazardous fires, no rare metals wasted.

"Traditional circuit boards are made from permanent thermosets that are incredibly difficult to recycle," Worch said. "Here, our dynamic composite material can be healed or reshaped if damaged by applying heat, and the electrical performance will not suffer."

Instead of shredding and burning like conventional electronics, these boards can be deconstructed using alkaline hydrolysis — a chemical bath that separates out valuable components such as LEDs and liquid metal for reuse. Researchers say they're working toward full recovery in a closed-loop system.

That would cut waste, save money, and reduce demand for raw materials including gold and copper — often extracted in polluting, high-energy ways. One study showed circuit board recycling using vitrimer plastic could become a cleaner, cheaper option.

Germany is already showing how recycling robots are helping streamline e-waste recovery. And researchers in another study found new solid-state battery tech could help safely extract lithium from old batteries — another recycling hurdle.

While this new "self-healing" circuit isn't in your phone just yet, it's one more step toward electronics that live longer, waste less, and don't poison the planet just to keep us charged.

