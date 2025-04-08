Scientists uncover unexpected use for EV battery parts in major tech breakthrough: 'This could open the door to a new class'

Rice University battery researchers are at it again when it comes to harvesting precious metals needed for lithium-ion cells. This time, they are repurposing a state-of-the-art pack component — the solid-state electrolyte — to extract lithium, according to a Rice news release.

Success could alleviate reliance on foreign supply chains and invasive mining, helping lower costs for packs and the tech they power.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes through the electrolyte. Solid-state cells, which have a hard electrolyte instead of a liquid one, are potentially lighter, safer, and charge faster than the more common latter. But experts have struggled to develop an affordable manufacturing process for them, according to Top Speed.

Companies, including Mercedes-Benz, are investing in recycling efforts to reclaim some of the parts inside as part of the solution.

"The challenge is not just about increasing lithium production but about doing so in a way that is both sustainable and economically viable," corresponding study author Professor Menachem Elimelech said in the Rice report.

His team is using the solid-state electrolyte as a membrane in aqueous lithium extraction with "near perfect" results. There are a variety of solid electrolytes from which to choose. Rice researchers are using a sodium super ionic conductor, or NASICON, according to Science Advances.

The substance is designed to promote high ion conductivity. As an extractor, it tested well at separating lithium and water in "aqueous mixtures."

Using an electric field to drive lithium ions across the solid electrolyte membrane effectively collected only the wanted particles. This, in part, is due to the electrolyte's tight crystalline lattice composition, which prevents water and other larger molecules from being collected. The selective feature is a huge win for the process.

"The lattice acts as a molecular sieve," Elimelech said.

There is going to be a growing need for lithium, according to Sustainability by Numbers. Analysts there estimated we will need tens of millions of tons to power the clean energy transition by 2040. But that's still far short of the 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels mined annually.

The good news is that battery prices are already expected to drop by next year, thanks to better tech, lower component prices, and increased recycling. Goldman Sachs predicted nearly half-price packs by 2026.

That's important for continued EV adoption, a key part of globally reducing planet-warming tailpipe gases. Medical experts have linked the fumes to a wide range of health risks, including brain diseases.

Each EV that replaces a fuel-burner prevents thousands of pounds of exhaust each year, per the U.S. Department of Energy. And it's still a good time to switch, due in large part to $7,500 in tax breaks that remain available for certain models. That's on top of the roughly $1,500 you can save annually in fuel/maintenance expenses.

At Rice, the team thinks its electrolyte innovation can help backfill what it calls an expected lithium shortage as battery demand grows. Experts expect the technique to be applicable for harvesting other useful substances, as well.

"This could significantly lower the environmental footprint of lithium production while making the process more efficient," Elimelech said. "This could open the door to a new class of membrane materials for resource recovery."

