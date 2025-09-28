Chinese aircraft maker achieves historic feat with self-flying car: 'Actively building a future where our cities are more connected'

"We are not only showcasing the future of aviation but also demonstrating our dedication."

Science fiction has come to life in Rwanda, Africa, as the first public flight of a self-flying passenger drone was on full display in early September, reported KTPress.

This is a major step toward cleaner, faster, and more connected cities in the region. The flight featured the EHang EH216-S, a two-seat electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft created by Chinese aerospace pioneer EHang.

In the demonstration, the aircraft silently flew to an altitude of about 100 meters (328 feet). Who knows, feats like this may be the first step in reshaping urban travel around the globe.

Also, unlike traditional cars powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), the all-electric EH216-S emits zero tailpipe pollution and operates with minimal noise.

By reducing the need for long stretches of road infrastructure, self-flying vehicles could help preserve green spaces while slashing carbon pollution. Still, gas-guzzling automobiles remain one of the biggest contributors to harmful planet-warming gases. And while EVs and hybrid vehicles have made great strides, this innovation could be the key to success.

This innovation is also great for public health, as overly dense urban areas around the globe suffer from heavy smog levels, which can contribute to respiratory issues. Passenger drones could lower those levels and make cities cleaner again.

For consumers, reduced maintenance and fuel costs are another significant benefit. Like traditional EVs, these non-ICE vehicles could require significantly less upkeep, which equals more money saved every month.

This historic flight is the result of a collaboration between Rwanda's government, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), and EHang. Officials describe the project as part of a larger plan to position Rwanda as Africa's hub for advanced air mobility (AAM).

"Rwanda is actively building a future where our cities are more connected and our economy is more dynamic through innovative transport solutions," said the country's Minister of Infrastructure to KTPress. "By collaborating on this historic flight, we are not only showcasing the future of aviation but also demonstrating our dedication to fostering a safe, progressive regulatory environment for Advanced Air Mobility."

Self-flying passenger drones are gaining traction worldwide, with early tests in China, the United Arab Emirates, and parts of Europe. The successful demonstration in Rwanda puts the country among the world's early adopters of this futuristic tech.

While consumer flights aren't available yet, the Kigali showcase proves the technology is ready to scale.

