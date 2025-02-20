City shares stunning results after experiment to address intense smog: 'Need more than a week'

"All public transport should be free all the time."

In an attempt to curb intense smog polluting Bangkok's streets, the Thai capital recently offered its citizens and city visitors free public transportation for a week, as reported by 7News Australia in a TikTok video.

By offering free public transportation, authorities hoped to reduce the number of private vehicles on the road — a key factor in Bangkok's soaring pollution.

The public transportation incentive went into effect for a week from Jan. 25.

Results of the free services showed a significant increase in the use of public transportation. According to Thailand's Department of Rail Transport, 1,634,446 people used the city's free electric train services on the first day, a 45% increase from the average.

Switching away from using personal vehicles, whether walking, biking, or using public transit, is an easy way to reduce the average person's generation of planet-warming emissions.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a typical personal passenger vehicle using dirty fuels produces 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year. In the United States, gas cars are the biggest contributors to the pollution to blame for the continued overheating of the planet, making up a whopping 28% of total emissions.

People can save almost a pound of pollution for every mile by using public transit instead of a personal vehicle. Using public transit instead of a car for just 25% of 10,000 driving miles can save one ton of carbon emissions from entering the Earth's atmosphere.

However, these benefits of public transportation can only be maximized through accessibility.

Unfortunately, the impermanence of Bangkok's free public transportation service meant that its benefits were also temporary. Pollution levels in the city have since surpassed safe levels, and people are encouraged to avoid spending time outdoors.

Users in the comments of 7News Australia's coverage called out the temporary incentive.

"All public transport should be free all the time," was the video's most liked comment.

"Need more than a week," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.