Furniture brand shocks industry with futuristic innovation that destroys its own products: 'We wanted to get to the next level'

If self-cannibalizing furniture sounds far-fetched, think again: A new ingredient in plastic is making that a reality.

After years of experimenting with sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic, high-end plastic furniture maker Heller has introduced an enzyme to accelerate the decomposition process. Fast Company reported on the development, which marks a revolutionary milestone for both the furniture industry and the future of plastic waste.

The enzyme, which is mixed into the plastic in powdered form, essentially turns the plastic into something appetizing for microorganisms to eat, accelerating a naturally occurring process. It was developed by the research company Worry Free Plastics.

Crucially for the indoor-outdoor furniture maker, the enzyme only activates when the furniture is in a zero-oxygen environment — such as a landfill, the ocean, or even soil. From day to day, it remains solid; in a zero-oxygen environment, according to the company, it will degrade in approximately five years.

This is an incredible improvement on the typical decomposition of plastic, as a piece of plastic can take up to 500 years to degrade, per the United Nations. Even then, it just breaks down into microplastics and chemicals, contaminating the water and soil in its surroundings.

When microorganisms process this plastic, the only byproduct is biogas and nutrient-rich soil — and it happens on a remarkably quick timeline. Worry Free Plastics estimates that its enzyme could help a plastic bottle degrade in approximately seven and a half years and a plastic bag in five.

John Edelman, president and CEO of Heller, said that simply looking at recycled plastics wasn't enough to meet the company's environmental goals. "We wanted to get to the next level and become more sustainable," he said, per Fast Company. "How can we be good for the planet and create incredible design?"

Even better for consumers, the new biodegradability won't change the price tag. "It's a drop-in technology," said Philip Myers, Worry Free Plastics co-founder. "It doesn't require them to change their equipment, their process — anything. It's plug and play."

Heller introduced the enzyme to its production line in November, and the company expects the new products to completely replace old inventory in the coming months to years.

"My goal is to do something that is sustainable and at the same price," Edelman said. "We actually achieved our goal of not just using recycled products, not just being recyclable, but going back to the earth."

If self-destroying plastic isn't available, opting for plastic-free alternatives for everyday products is a great way to reduce your own plastic pollution and help create a cleaner world.

