Study on mice and worms sheds light on potential effect of chemical found in plastic — it could interfere with dopamine regulation

The results suggest exposure could contribute to behavior changes in mice and worms "by reducing DAT expression on the surface of neurons via blocking of DAT trafficking."

New research involving mice and worms points to the possibility that a chemical compound found in some plastics may cause behavioral changes by altering how dopamine levels are regulated.

What's happening?

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the study from China's Tianjin University looked at the potential effects of bisphenol A — or BPA — on behavior. Specifically, it aimed to evaluate such effects of chronic adulthood exposure in mice and worms.

Adult mice exposed to certain levels of BPA saw increased sucrose intake, deficits in nest-building behavior, and changes to locomotion. In worms, exposure altered the creatures' body bends, increasing and decreasing their frequency depending on the amount of BPA used.

The researchers' results suggest that exposure to BPA could contribute to behavior changes in mice and worms "by reducing DAT expression on the surface of neurons via blocking of DAT trafficking."

In other words, the behavior changes could be caused by BPA interfering with how dopamine is regulated, potentially affecting how much dopamine is available in the brain and general nervous system.

Why is BPA concerning?

Used in certain materials since about the 1950s, BPA is a part of the production of polycarbonate plastics — such as those used in many water bottles — and in epoxy resins — which line the inside of some metal cans. It has been found in plenty of other items too, from popular Halloween costumes to ready-to-eat microwavable meals.

Prevalent in some types of food packaging, it's possible for BPA to leach into foods and drinks. A 2003-2004 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the chemical compound in 93% of urine samples tested.

Another recent study found that early exposure to BPA could "impair cardiometabolic outcomes in the future, namely higher blood insulin levels, insulin resistance, fat mass percentage, waist circumference and z-score of body mass index."

Fiji Water is among the brands to face lawsuits over the compound. Despite Fiji's marketing claims of being "untouched" and "protected from external elements," the product has been found to contain BPA and microplastics.

What's being done about BPA?

These past decades have seen stricter regulations on how BPA can be used. It has been banned, for example, in baby bottles and sippy cups by the Food and Drug Administration. And a dozen U.S. states have some level of BPA ban or restriction on the books, focused largely on children's products.

Perhaps the easiest way to avoid BPA and other toxins found in plastics is to reduce plastic use. By avoiding plastic water bottles, always having reusable grocery bags on hand, and swapping those plastic food containers for something healthier and more sustainable, consumers can move closer to a BPA-free life.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.