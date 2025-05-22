Scientists create advanced new tool to monitor emerging threat: 'Crucial in the fight'

Machine learning technology is helping fill a key gap in surveillance of the most valuable trees in Peru's rainforests.

The University of Sheffield, World Resources Institute, and Peru's independent forestry commission revealed the remarkable impact of their collaboration's use of the tech in a news release.

It identified up to 37% of all reported illegal logging in 2023-24 and led to the seizure of 41,000 cubic meters (134,514 cubic feet) of illicit wood. The coverage of the technology exceeds 1.8 million hectares of rainforest, and the value of the recaptured wood amounts to over $19 million.

Where the tech really shines is in picking up on selective logging, a technique that poses an extreme challenge for surveillance. Instead of cutting down forests wholesale, selective loggers choose the most lucrative trees while leaving the rest in place.

Without special tools, it can be hard to spot the illegal practice from the air. Meanwhile, it is prohibitively costly to survey by foot, and both costly and dangerous to do so with drones.

To fill this gap, University of Sheffield scientists engineered the technology with forest data from the World Resources Institute that could pick up individual tree loss and patterns of selective logging.

"Until now satellite imaging has been unable to reliably identify the much more subtle signs of selective logging and forest degradation, which is widespread and until recently hard to police and manage," Robert Bryant of Sheffield University explained.

Peru's rainforests are renowned for their incredible biodiversity, which is under threat by deforestation. In one example, multiple big name corporations such as Nestlé and Kellogg's have been accused of doing business with a palm oil supplier that is contributing to deforestation.

Meanwhile, there is concern that Peruvian laws are weakening and opening the door for more deforestation in the name of economic opportunities. It could all come with a heavy toll on the planet, as rainforests play a major role in absorbing heat-trapping gases.

The University of Sheffield team says the new tech allows Peruvian officials to monitor illegal activities in close to real time.

That facilitates targeted follow-up surveillance with drones, raids, and inspections of dubious lumber. The tech can also uncover bait-and-switch operations wherein wood of a protected area is passed off as that from legal but unharvested areas.

The team envisions the tools extending beyond Peru, both in impact and in future applications.

"Widespread illegal harvesting of Peru's rainforest is not just a disaster for Peru," University of Sheffield's Chris Bousfield concluded. "The whole world relies on these rainforests to store carbon and support biodiversity, and they are crucial in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss."

Bousfield believes the tools can be rolled out "in developing a system for effectively monitoring forest degradation and selective logging across the world." Given the scope of global deforestation, all hands on deck will be needed to accomplish that goal.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.