Amazon rainforest faces troubling new phenomenon as water levels drop: 'One of the most severe droughts in recent years'

This is the second year in a row the Amazon basin has experienced a severe drought.

The drought outlook is dire for the Amazon region, and several of its rivers were already critically low by early August for this time of year, the Associated Press reported.

What's happening?

Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), the intergovernmental organization that includes eight Amazonian countries, reported per the AP that Peru, Brazil, and Bolivia are among the countries most impacted by very low river levels, which have been historically low in some places.

"The Amazon Basin is facing one of the most severe droughts in recent years in 2024, with significant impacts on several member countries," the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization shared in a technical report, per the Associated Press.

This is the second year in a row the Amazon basin has experienced a severe drought. The dry conditions contributed to the highest number of fires in the Amazon rainforest from January through July in nearly 20 years, Reuters reported. During July, satellites detected more than 11,000 fire hotspots.

Why is a drought in the Amazon so important?

Scientists say there is a link between our planet's health and the health of the Amazon, as Mongabay reports. Carbon is an element in carbon dioxide, a heat-trapping gas warming our world. The Amazon rainforest is estimated to contain 150 billion to 200 billion tons of carbon, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and more than half of the world's remaining tropical rainforest, per National Geographic. Functioning normally, it is an important carbon sink, a natural absorber that holds more carbon than it releases.

The massive Amazon biome, which is twice the size of India (again, per the WWF), contains around 1.4 billion acres of dense forests and spreads into several countries, including Guyana, Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Suriname, and the French territory French Guiana. The Amazon rainforest is home to over 10% of the world's species and holds around 20% of the world's liquid freshwater.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's being done about the Amazon drought?

ACTO has a "shared vision of the integrated and sustainable management of Amazonian water resources," according to the organization. ACTO's Strategic Action Program includes plans for a regional system to monitor water quality, developing a program for the protection and use of groundwater for public use, and creating forecast and warning systems for extreme hydroclimatic events.

Since our overheating planet is making droughts longer, more frequent, and more intense, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, reducing our reliance on dirty energy is crucial. It will take new policies to help with this goal, so voting for pro-climate candidates is essential. Donating money to causes that want to protect our climate and supporting eco-friendly brands are ways we can all help.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.