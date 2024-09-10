Scientists revolutionize age-estimation tool for seabirds: 'It has the potential to transform conservation decision-making'

"Our research team adapted this tool to create the first epigenetic clock for birds using a rapid and affordable method."

Scientists have developed a fast and reliable way to estimate the age of seabirds, which could improve the conservation of the threatened species through more accurate assessment.

Called an epigenetic clock, the genomic tool maps differences in a seabird species' DNA during its lifespan. By comparing an individual bird's DNA to the epigenetic clock via a small blood sample, researchers can estimate the age of the seabird accurately and easily.

Researchers with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation of Australia recently documented the process in Molecular Ecology Resources, which builds on an existing technique for other species. In their research, the team mapped changes in the DNA of Gould's petrel seabirds as they aged.

"Our research team adapted this tool to create the first epigenetic clock for birds using a rapid and affordable method, specifically Gould's petrel — and it can be applied across other long-lived species," study co-author Chloe Anderson told Phys.org.









Seabirds have impressively long lifespans, with some species living over 50 years. Previously, conservationists have had difficulty accurately determining a seabird's age, as juveniles often look the same as those nearing the end of their lives.

Before the epigenetic clock, conservationists would fit a bird with a leg ring as a chick, hoping to recapture it later to track populations. The method was labor-intensive, expensive, and often resulted in incomplete data.

"A vital aspect of ecology and conservation is understanding the age structure of populations under threat, like albatrosses, petrels, and other long-lived creatures," Lauren Roman, a research associate with the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, told Phys.org.

Seabirds are especially vulnerable to the impacts of our changing climate, with one study finding seabird populations have dropped 70% since the 1950s. According to the North American Bird Conservation Initiative, rising ocean waters due to the warming of our planet have reduced nesting habitats for seabirds. Climate shifts have also decreased fish populations, reducing available prey for seabirds.

Seabirds are also threatened by marine pollution, including plastic and fishing debris, which can be ingested by the birds or can entangle the animals. Additionally, oil spills, bycatch threats, and increasingly volatile weather negatively impact seabirds.

Scientists say the new tool will allow them to establish baselines for seabird breeding populations, evaluate the magnitude of differing threats, and evaluate the efficacy of conservation actions.

"It has the potential to transform conservation decision-making for these and other long-lived animals," Roman said of the epigenetic clock.

