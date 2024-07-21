Wildlife officials issue PSA after alarming rise in marine animal distress calls: 'Human negligence's devastating impact on local wildlife'

"Usually, you only have one shot — one chance to grab an animal — because then they will be spooked."

An increased number of marine birds are getting tangled in discarded fishing gear near Vancouver lakes and rivers, according to the Wildlife Rescue Association of British Columbia.

What's happening?

Seven instances of birds with fishing lines tangled around their legs and hooks through their beaks were reported to the Wildlife Rescue Association during two weeks in mid-June alone.

"There's a lot of things that are left behind unintentionally or forgotten around these smaller lakes in (the) Metro Vancouver area that can be harmful for wildlife," Wildlife Rescue Association executive director Linda Bakker told CTV News Vancouver.

Why is this increase in reports important?

The increase in reports shows how devastating discarded fishing gear can be for marine birds and wildlife. Fishing line, often made of plastic or silk, can easily entangle wildlife and restrict their movements. This can cause injury or even death.

Birds and wildlife can also ingest fishing gear like hooks and lures, which can puncture the inside of their bodies with sharp edges and create a false sense of being full, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This may make the animal ill or cause it to starve.

Research by the NOAA estimates that a monofilament fishing line takes 600 years to biodegrade — more time than it takes a plastic bottle to degrade (450 years). According to the United Nations, more than 1 million sea birds die from marine debris each year, including discarded fishing gear.

As the Wildlife Rescue Association said in an Instagram post, these cases display "human negligence's devastating impact on local wildlife."

What's being done about the birds entangled in fishing gear?

The Wildlife Rescue Association is working to rescue birds injured by fishing lines, hooks, and related gear, but it isn't always easy. Of the seven impacted birds reported to the organization in mid-June, rescue staff and volunteers were able to capture and treat three.

"When a bird is still flighted, it's very difficult to grab them or to rescue them," Bakker told CTV News Vancouver. "Usually, you only have one shot — one chance to grab an animal — because then they will be spooked."

The rescue asks locals to be extra careful when disposing of lines, lures, and hooks.

"At a lot of lakes, it's really easy to dispose of your fishing line — there are special bins set up," Bakker added. "If it does wash up on the shore or you notice it somewhere, please pick it up and take it out, even if not yours."

If you find wildlife entangled in fishing gear, call your local wildlife rescue organization for help from trained professionals. If you want a more hands-on approach to wildlife rescue, consider volunteering with your local rescue.

