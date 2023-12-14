Over 1,400 scientists sign letter pleading for public activism: ‘We are terrified … we need you’

Earlier this year, climate scientists delivered a “final warning” as rising global temperatures and air pollution push the earth to a permanent level of damage that only immediate action can avert.

At the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, climate scientists are calling on individuals across the planet to take action into their own hands.

What’s happening?

Scientist Rebellion, a group consisting of over 1,000 climate researchers, academics, and concerned citizens, is pleading with the public to get involved with the cause and advocate for policies that slow the earth’s state of overheating.

During the COP28 proceedings, Scientist Rebellion asked individuals to sign an open letter to governments, demanding they pay closer attention to the discoveries made by climate scientists and take preventative measures while they still can.

According to the Guardian, the letter had already been signed by more than 1,400 scientists and over 30 contributors to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as it emphasizes the gravity of the situation, highlighting the failures of national carbon-cutting policies. The list of signees includes Wolfgang Cramer, who was part of the team that created the sixth IPCC climate report.

Current national policies are simply not enough, as the UN Environment Programme has said temperature increases could be double the limit set in the Paris Agreement, a pact that would aid in preventing some of the most disastrous impacts of climate breakdown, per the Guardian.

“We are terrified,” the letter calls to the public. “We need you.”

Why does policy advocacy matter?

As the Guardian notes, the Scientist Rebellion letter insists that if we continue on our current path, large areas of our planet will be uninhabitable, leading to millions of displaced populations, food insecurity, and intense political conflicts across the globe.

Carrying out proposed solutions requires society at large to become climate activists in order to overcome the interest of those who profit from the current state of affairs, such as the dirty energy industry, and push for policies that align with the Paris Agreement.

What can I do to help?

There are a multitude of steps we can all take to change the way we get involved with climate issues.

Voting for pro-climate candidates, donating money to climate causes, taking action locally, and even having meaningful conversations about the environment with coworkers, family, and friends are all small steps that anyone can take to start an immeasurably beneficial journey to help cool down the planet.

The letter calls for a shift from considering climate action as something done by others to a collective effort involving everyone. By joining or starting groups that push for regulations, we can all help secure a more sustainable, livable future.

