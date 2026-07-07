Australia has so much rooftop solar it's giving millions 3 free hours of power a day

There was one shoe that many of the mostly optimistic commenters were waiting for to drop.

Australia's surge in rooftop solar has produced an unusual challenge where each day around lunchtime, there can be more clean electricity available than the grid needs.

To use that oversupply, as creator The Electric Viking (@electricviking) explains, millions of households in some parts of the country are being offered up to three free hours of power in the middle of each day.

What's happening?

In New South Wales, South East Queensland, and South Australia, a new energy policy is using excess solar output to create free midday electricity for households.

In The Electric Viking's video, he explores how major retailers in those regions must offer plans with at least three no-cost hours during the day.

The free window lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in NSW and SEQ, and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in South Australia, with a daily limit of 24 kilowatt-hours.

"Australia now has so much rooftop solar that around midday, there is more clean power flooding the grid than we need," The Electric Viking notes. "So, instead of wasting it, they are well, we're giving it away."

As he describes, this is a spectacular deal for EV drivers, who can virtually drive for free if they get strategic about their charging timing.

"The age of abundance is beginning to show its face, more to come!" a commenter cheerily wrote on YouTube.

Why does it matter?

Households that can move more of their electricity use into the middle of the day could see meaningful savings.

That might include running appliances during the free period, charging a home battery, or plugging in an electric vehicle, which could lower both power bills and transport costs.

At the 24-kWh daily limit, the video says an EV could pick up about 80 to 100 miles (130 to 160 kilometers) of range, enough for some drivers to cover a large share of their weekly travel without paying for gas or daytime charging.

The policy also gives the grid a way to absorb renewable electricity that is already being produced at midday, making better use of surplus rooftop solar and potentially reducing dependence on dirtier, more expensive generation later in the day.

Still, the policy may not benefit everyone equally, The Electric Viking pointed out. The video says homes without an EV or home battery could come out behind if they shift only a small amount of usage into the free period but still rely heavily on electricity during the costly evening peak.

What's being done?

The policy reflects how quickly distributed solar is reshaping the grid. Rather than treating the midday glut as only a grid problem, regulators are trying to turn it into a pricing advantage for consumers who can be flexible about when they use power.

The Electric Viking says a smart meter is needed to access these plans, but customers can ask their retailer to install one. The creator also recommends comparing plans carefully, since some companies already offer free-power or EV-charging deals that could be more competitive overall.

There was one shoe that many of the mostly optimistic commenters were waiting for to drop.

"It's awesome but unfortunately the retailers are all hiking their 'daily supply' charges to cope," a commenter declared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.