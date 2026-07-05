Australia's home battery boom tripled in 2025, and the batteries got much bigger

In 2025, home batteries moved into the spotlight in Australia: Installations jumped threefold, and the systems going into homes were notably larger than the year before.

The surge suggests battery backup is no longer just a niche clean energy upgrade and is increasingly becoming a mainstream purchase for households looking to cut costs and improve energy resilience.

What's happening?

According to SunWiz, as reported by IT Brief Australia, 2025 saw 4,790 megawatt-hours of new residential storage capacity — enough to power roughly 1.2 million homes during peak evening hours.

That capacity came from 221,000 battery systems installed across Australia, marking a significant jump from 72,500 systems in 2024.

Households were not just buying more batteries; they were buying bigger ones. Average system size reached 21.6 kilowatt-hours in 2025, up from 11.8 kilowatt-hours in 2024. SunWiz noted that New South Wales led the country in installations, with more than 76,000.

The data in the recent report show that more and more homeowners across the globe are investing in home energy storage.

For homeowners wondering whether a battery could make sense for their own property, it may be worth exploring EnergySage's free tools to compare home battery storage options and get competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage has also teamed up with the electrification company Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

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And, for people who aren't ready for a whole-home battery backup, another option is Pila, whose plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of larger systems.

Why does it matter?

SunWiz reported batteries are now installed in 4.6% of homes in Australia, and 13% of the country's solar systems include battery storage. The report also described Australia as the world's third-largest home battery market, making 2025 a milestone year for energy storage adoption.

Adding battery storage is one of the most effective ways to protect a home during outages, especially for households that want to keep key appliances and devices running when the grid goes down.

Battery systems can also help families save money on energy by storing solar power for later use, making partial or even full off-grid living more realistic for some households.

SunWiz attributed the surge in part to the federal government's Cheaper Home Batteries Program and to pressure from rising electricity costs.

"It's telling that while installations have increased threefold, capacity has increased fivefold — Australian homes are benefiting from more modern and larger battery systems that are supporting the country's emissions goals and their own back pockets at a time when energy costs have become such a major national concern," Warwick Johnston, managing director of SunWiz, said.

He added, with increasing uncertainty around the national energy market: "The boom is far from over."

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