Dumpster diver shares photo after making stunning discovery in trash: 'Their loss is your gain'

You wouldn't expect to find a fully functioning piece of recording equipment in the trash, but for one lucky urban salvager, that is exactly what happened.

On one of their dumpster dives, they found a RODECaster Pro Podcast Production Studio device — an all-in-one unit for recording professional podcasts at home.

They shared their find in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

"I'm shook," the original poster wrote. "Who illegally dumps a working $400 mixer?"

The OP shared a picture of the mixer in question, which has visible scratches on the surface. However, the picture also shows a lit digital screen, indicating that the equipment works.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The RODECaster Pro is a popular piece of recording equipment among podcasters, offering creators the tools they need to produce a professional podcast without necessarily being in a studio. Brand-new, this podcast equipment can cost upwards of $600, and up to $400 used, making this a remarkable dumpster dive find.

In the comments section, the OP updated the post with a picture of the mixer plugged in, which turned on all the button lights on the machine.

"Plugged in headphones and can confirm buttons on right work," the OP clarified.

"Their loss is your gain! Great find," one Redditor commented.

People have salvaged electronics, food items, beauty products, and other still-usable products from looking into the dumpsters of big retail stores or at large shopping centers. Although the products were thrown in the trash, many of them were still usable — sometimes, even brand new.

Those who salvage still usable goods are not only finding great scores on items intended for disposal, but they also help divert unnecessary waste from overfilling landfills.

However, dumpster diving can be tricky if you don't take the proper precautions.

In a post shared to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, users commented with their best tips to stay safe and their finds while dumpster diving.

One commenter recommended wearing gloves, bringing a small step ladder, using strong bags to carry out your finds, and cleaning up after yourself.

Another commenter warned to keep the dumpster lids or door closed to prevent accidentally trapping wildlife looking for food.

A third commenter suggested keeping an eye out for college move-out season and driving by student dorms after they've moved out, as students tend to throw out a lot of perfectly usable cookware, cleaning supplies, or other items they didn't take with them.

