5 fascinating robots that could change our lives for the better

01. Clearbot

Aquatic trash is a global environmental problem, but one startup has come up with a robotic helper. Clearbot is an autonomous, solar-powered boat that picks up trash as it floats along the water. In its pilot program conducted in a lake in northeast India, Clearbot was able to collect between 1,320 and 1,540 pounds of trash over three days.

With several fleets up and running in India and Hong Kong along with plans to expand, Clearbot offers a green method to reduce pollution in waterways.

Read more →