The latest computer tech is transforming how we grow and harvest crops.

Robotics experts are proving that our artificially intelligent creations can have green thumbs, too.

That's because they are adapting the latest computer tech for agricultural work, transforming how we grow and harvest crops. Here are five of the more interesting innovations we have seen at work in fields.

Photo Credit: John Deere

Companies, including John Deere, are investigating the use of computer-guided sprayers that use cameras to help locate and target weeds. The smart approach limits the amount of potentially harmful herbicides needed to control invasive plants that hinder crop growth.

Bloomberg reported that farmers are spending $37 billion annually on sprays. A more targeted approach can save money, as well as prevent excess chemicals from drifting to unwanted places. The technique could cut spray volume by 90%, per Bloomberg.



Photo Credit: CES

On old McRobot's farm, tractors drive themselves without generating air pollution. It's a possibility thanks to Japan-based Kubota's KATR autonomous tractor, built for farm and construction settings.

It can maneuver on hills, carrying up to 285 pounds. That's perfect for fence posts, blocks, and other materials.

What's more, it is customizable for use of an electric or combustion engine, all according to Electrek. The former option can help to cut into ag-sector air pollution, estimated at around 10.6% of U.S. heat-trapping fume production, according to government data. The high-tech contraption can be operated remotely or with an on-board controller.



Photo Credit: Maschio Gaspardo

Maschio Gaspardo's ICARO X4 farm bot looks sort of like a beetle with its wings open. But the "wings" are actually UV-shooting panels that neutralize fungi, mildew, and bacteria at vineyards with powerful ultraviolet radiation, eliminating the need for fungicides.

The Italian invention is self-driving, using smart tech to pinpoint troublespots on vines, potentially reducing fungicide use by 70%. The ultraviolet rays break down the fungal growths, while also prompting the plant's immune system to take action. Electric motors can be backed up by a diesel engine, all per Electrek.



Photo Credit: Reddit

LaserWeeder, a sprout-killing contraption from Seattle's Carbon Robotics, can zap 100,000 weeds an hour thanks to artificial-intelligence-guided bursts of light, as Forbes reported in 2021. A faster, lighter, modular new version, the LaserWeeder G2, was recently released for 2025 with many of the same features, per the company website.

The machine, pulled behind a tractor, can recognize dozens of crops and weeds. It selectively torches the chosen plant at the cellular level in a microsecond. It can even blast weeds or unwanted crops that are too small for hands to grasp. Essentially, it can say, "it's onion time; let's kill the carrots," founder Paul Mikesell told Forbes. Importantly, the work is all completed with no chemicals.



Photo Credit: Monarch

Self-driving tech is going offroad. Autonomous tractors have the potential to make farming more efficient, productive, and sustainable, according to EV Magazine.

Sensors, machine learning — a branch of AI — and GPS are helping the humanless tractors to provide reliable work with reduced errors and labor costs. That's partly thanks to 24/7 capability, per the magazine.

The article also suggested that the tech should be developed ethically, with consideration for the human labor force that could be displaced by high-performing machines.



