Company unveils high-tech farm robot that could transform how we grow food: 'Technically excellent'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: CES

A Japanese tractor company is revolutionizing the farming industry with its latest zero-exhaust tractor. According to an article in Electrek, Kubota just won "Best of Innovation" at the CES Innovation Awards for its new farm robot concept. 

Labeled the KATR, the four-wheeled robot is the first-of-its-kind autonomous farm robot that can conduct work in both agricultural and construction work settings. Thanks to its stable cargo deck platform and stability control features, the robot tractor can even function on extreme hills and slopes.

Kubota is known for prioritizing the customer's choice without compromise. As a result, the KATR can be configured with either an electric or a conventional combustion engine. Per reports by Electrek, it also offers a load capacity of about 285 pounds, enabling it to transport heavy loads. 

However, what makes the KATR stand out is its ability to be operated either remotely or with an onboard controller, offering flexibility for users. Its autonomous and remote operation technology also optimizes work efficiency, as the KATR can handle the amount of work multiple farmers complete at the same time. 

"We have a long-standing philosophy that our products must be technically excellent, be productive and enjoyable for our customers, and also ensure the sustainability of limited resources. Ultimately, our goal is to improve the quality of life for individuals and society," Kubota North America chief technology officer Brett McMickell told Electrek.

The agriculture industry has a significant impact on the environment. Machines used to farm large fields are typically gas-powered and, therefore, release harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Further, a generally under-discussed factor is that gas-powered farm vehicles can leak gasoline, oil, and other fluids into the soil when in need of repairs, whereas electric options generally require no fluids and less total lubricant.

In 2021, the agricultural sector accounted for 10.6% of total carbon pollution in the U.S., according to reports by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

By transitioning toward farming techniques that are more sustainable, such as the electric KATR tractor, farmers can help reduce the agriculture industry's environmental impact

"The fact that [the KATR] is more sustainable from both a fuel perspective and a chemical perspective makes it a two-time winner in my book," wrote Jo Borrás from Electrek.

