Tesla scrambles to change advertising after sudden change to purchase rules — here's what you need to know

Thanks to an adjusted IRS rule, those shopping for a new electric vehicle still have a little time left to lock in thousands of dollars in savings.

The $7,500 federal EV tax credit is set to expire at the end of Tuesday, Sept. 30. But as Teslarati reported, the Internal Revenue Service recently changed a rule related to that, meaning customers can still qualify for that credit if they order a vehicle by then, which includes signing a contract and making a "nominal" down payment.

Tesla has altered some of its advertising and communications to show that customers have until the end of Tuesday to order a new vehicle to qualify for the federal savings.

This change could be particularly helpful for those who want to customize a Tesla, as those orders would not be delivered before Tuesday and would not qualify for the rebate. This change does not, however, apply to leases.

As Teslarati noted, the end of the tax credit could actually have a positive impact on Tesla's second-half business.

Tesla sales dropped steeply over the first half of 2025. But with the tax credit ending, many analysts expect that third-quarter EV sales will have soared, as buyers rushed to save thousands of dollars. And now, with the adjusted IRS rule, Tesla and other EV automakers could fill a final surge of orders before the end of September, potentially boosting fourth-quarter numbers as well.

Best of all, such a rush would mean more people making the switch from gas-burning cars to cleaner, quieter EVs, which don't spew toxic pollution into the atmosphere.

Because they don't require gas-station fillups or oil changes, EVs are also cheaper to drive each year than gas-powered cars. And those savings can be amplified by pairing an EV with at-home rooftop solar panels.

