New study links concerning trend to shift in negative moods worldwide: 'Alters sentiment on a global scale'

It often seems like nearly everyone on Earth has been in a worse mood in recent years.

A new study looked at whether that's the case, and researchers pinpointed a potential reason, MIT News reported.

What's happening?

A quick scan of headlines from the last few years revealed a lot of news about declining levels of contentment.

People are unhappy at work and in general. In 2022, Gallup published poll numbers it deemed "concerning" and noted: "Unhappiness is now at a record high."

Looking at headlines might uncover a number of good reasons for worldwide woe, but a new study published in the journal One Earth identified one unexpected, indirect cause: rising temperatures.

That may sound like common sense; every grandmother knows that uncomfortable heat makes people cranky. But this study didn't look at anecdotes and personal observations.

Per the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the study's authors drew data from 1.2 billion social media posts across nearly 160 countries over the course of a year.

They determined that when temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius), social media posts in the aggregate became "about 25% more negative in lower-income countries and about 8% more negative in better-off countries."

Though living conditions had a measurable effect on how much extreme heat affected mood, study subjects in wealthier countries were clearly not immune to the issue.

Why is this finding so important?

It's not necessary to be a researcher or a meteorologist to see that the overheating planet, frequent bouts of extreme weather, rising sea levels, exorbitant costs of living, political inaction, and global income inequality are, academically speaking, a bummer.

However, the study demonstrates that the factors of which we are conscious aren't solely responsible for what feels like a much grumpier world.

Co-author Nick Obradovich emphasized that the observed effects had worldwide implications and that adaptation — preparing to face the impacts of the rapidly shifting climate — was a critical bulwark to address the issue.

"It's clear now … that weather alters sentiment on a global scale," Obradovich explained. "As weather and climates change, helping individuals become more resilient to shocks to their emotional states will be an important component of overall societal adaptation."

What's being done about it?

Climate mitigation and adaptation are important, but the latter protects those most at risk from the immediate impacts of the warmer world.

Though the study's findings were sobering, it bears repeating that this crisis is not unsolvable, nor are these impacts unavoidable.

Staying up to date on key climate issues is a critical step toward a cooler, happier planet.

