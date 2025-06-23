Innovative company unveils major initiative that could revolutionize agriculture: 'Expected to significantly improve'

One company is going above and beyond to not just support the transition to clean energy, but to also bolster their local community's agriculture industry.

Ricoh, a Japanese multinational imaging and electronics company, unveiled its initiative to source some of its headquarters' electricity with its first-ever off-site Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) power plant in a press release.

Notably, Ricoh has already powered its headquarters with 100% clean energy. The company says that through this move, it "aims to deepen its environmental impact while further contributing to local sustainability."

The PPA will leverage agrivoltaics, where solar panels are used in harmony with agricultural land. The power plant is hosted on repurposed farmland and will be led by local farmers with support from Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).

The plant will take advantage of the latest innovations to optimize solar panel output, according to the press release. These include vertically mounted solar panels that can capture more power at dawn and dusk, as well as movable-frame panels that adapt to the sun's angle for maximum output.

Ricoh says the tech is "expected to significantly improve power generation efficiency while supporting sustainable land use." It's unclear what agricultural use the local farmers will tap into with the land, but if they look globally, there are plenty of areas of inspiration.

Vineyards have used the tech to protect grapes against excess sunshine, as well as heavy rainfall and wind. Other crops like maize and beans have reaped the benefits of on-site solar panels, as well. Sheep have also meshed well, using the setup for shade from the hot sun.

The arrangement is a win for farmers, as they can generate passive income from companies like Ricoh paying to use their clean energy. Agrivoltaics is a clever and efficient way to overcome one of solar energy's concerns, space, and aid the transition away from dirty energy that is contributing to the overheating planet.

On the home residential side, homeowners can also take advantage of programs like power purchase agreements and solar leasing. One TCD-vetted company that specializes in this is Palmetto, which helps people tap into the benefits of solar quickly without the upfront investment.

Ricoh deserves kudos for its series of sustainable moves, including being the first Japanese corporation to join the global RE100 initiative back in 2017, according to the press release.

The company is aiming to be net-zero by 2040 and said in the meantime it aims to cut down on pollution by 63% by the end of the decade compared to its 2015 levels.

