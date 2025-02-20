Concerned friend looks for fact-checkers after grappling with loved one's conspiracy theories: 'It gets tiring'

A Reddit user is looking to settle a debate with a friend about a historic catastrophic storm — and it all revolves around cloud seeding.

Cloud seeding is a decades-old technology, explained here by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), that uses silver iodide crystals to trigger snow or rain. According to the GAO, the method may improve water availability, but the benefits are not yet proven.

Either way, cloud seeding has often been the target of conspiracy theories.

The Redditor posted in the r/meteorology subreddit seeking clarity on whether cloud seeding had any impact on the unprecedented rainfall that occurred in the United Arab Emirates in April 2024, per Business Insider. More than two years' worth of rain came down in just 24 hours, resulting in dangerous floods.

The Reddit user made the post following a comment from a friend who blamed the weather event on cloud seeding. However, scientists said the technique is unlikely to have caused the storm because rain was already in the forecast, per the Associated Press.

In a report from the GAO, the organization said it can be difficult to study the effects of cloud seeding due to research limitations. Also, the method can only enhance precipitation when the correct clouds are available, which limits progress.

In the United States, cloud seeding is currently used in nine states, while 10 states have banned it or are considering a ban. Just last year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill to prevent geoengineering that includes practices like cloud seeding. Utah, on the other hand, spends millions of dollars a year on the technique, per Vice.

The OP said hearing conspiracy theories from their friend "gets tiring" but wanted feedback on the topic from Reddit users. The commenters sided with scientists — they don't think cloud seeding triggered the storm in the UAE.

"Models picked up on copious rainfall in the area several days ahead, and they certainly don't take seeding into account," one commenter responded.

Another Redditor said despite not knowing whether cloud seeding is effective, "there's no reason whatsoever to believe that cloud seeding had any meaningful effect on this system."

