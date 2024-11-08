Educator reveals truth about viral conspiracy behind recent hurricanes: 'It just doesn't work that well'

"So, why haven't you heard more about this stuff?"

Cloud seeding has been around for decades, but it has grabbed headlines after conspiracy theorists with vivid imaginations blamed it for the destruction caused by recent extreme weather events.

One TikToker posted a video to explain exactly what the weather modification technique aims to do and why it's only suddenly become relevant.

Educational content creator Michael McBride (@idea.soup) began his clip by admitting that the "government can control the weather a little bit" before saying that cloud seeding has been around since 1946.

He then alluded to the concept that dust or smoke particles in the atmosphere allow raindrops to form and that clouds and rain would likely cease to exist if the atmosphere was perfectly clean — a fact supported by the National Weather Service.

While silver iodide has frequently been referenced in conspiracy theories about the geoengineering practice, McBride noted that substances such as salt and dry ice would work just as well.

He added that "pretty much every country has experimented" with this form of weather manipulation — citing examples from China and the U.S. — and that it even exists in the private sector.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"There's just one problem with all of this — it just doesn't work that well," he said. "But at best, it has like a 10-30% impact, and some scientists think it does nothing at all." For regions affected by drought, any form of precipitation can be a difference-maker.

Nonetheless, experts have continually stated that the effects of cloud seeding and other forms of modern technology pale in comparison to what is needed to create or significantly alter natural disasters like hurricanes and heavy rainfall. The real culprit is the overreliance on dirty energy, leading to an overheating planet and more chaotic weather patterns.

"So, why haven't you heard more about this stuff? Because it just doesn't work that well, basically," McBride concluded.

🗣️ Do you think misinformation is a major problem in America today?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Naturally, such a divisive issue elicited responses of support and criticism in the comment section.

"But my friend TRUST ME BRO said there is a magic machine under the Gulf of Mexico that makes big spinny wind monsters. How do you respond to that?" one person asked sarcastically.

"Not to mention it would have no impact on the strength of a hurricane," another individual said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.