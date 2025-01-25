New report surfaces fresh evidence about troubling weather-control conspiracy — here's what researchers found

The GAO's work helps separate fact from fiction, showing that weather modification remains more science fiction than reality.

A report from the Government Accountability Office examined cloud seeding, finding little proof this technique can make it rain, though it may have limited benefits in increasing rainfall, according to VICE. The article comes as online chatter grows about the government's ability to control the weather.

What's happening?

Cloud seeding usually involves planes releasing silver iodide crystals into clouds to increase rainfall in dry areas. Nine states currently use this method, while 10 have banned it or are considering banning it, per the GAO. Utah spends $12 million yearly on the practice, yet researchers struggle to measure whether it leads to more rain, as VICE detailed.

"The federal government has almost nothing to do with cloud seeding anymore. It happens at a state level, and the states use it at their discretion to drum up rainfall to combat drought or to suppress hail, another one of cloud seeding's uses," explained VICE writer Luis Prada.

Why is cloud seeding concerning?

The GAO's findings challenge both supporters and critics of cloud seeding. States hoping to ease droughts through this method lack clear data showing it works.

Meanwhile, fears about government weather control appear unfounded. One scientific worry the GAO did mention involves silver ions in high enough concentrations potentially affecting helpful bacteria, though this needs more study, as VICE noted.

Online posts often link cloud seeding to broader fears about weather manipulation. However, the federal government is minimally involved. States make their own choices about using or banning the practice, as VICE explained.

What's being done about weather modification?

Scientists continue to study cloud seeding's real effects, searching for solid proof it can help during droughts. Some states take a careful approach, testing the method while tracking results. Others have stopped the practice until researchers better understand its impact.

For now, the evidence suggests cloud seeding neither controls the weather nor completely solves water shortages — the studies the GAO reviewed estimated between 0% and 20% of additional precipitation. As dry spells grow more common, researchers say finding proven ways to protect water supplies matters more than pursuing methods without clear benefits.

The GAO's work helps separate fact from fiction, showing that weather modification remains more science fiction than reality — or at least an area where information is inconclusive. This lets communities focus on water-saving methods rather than chase uncertain solutions.

