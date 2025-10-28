Clever office worker reveals lucrative side hustle: 'You are super lucky'

For some people, getting their hands on the latest technology or gadget can be too hard to pass up. For others, saving a perfectly good electronic device from a date with the nearest landfill can be just as enticing.

One Redditor took to r/ThinkPad to share their workstation and the large amount of secondhand ThinkPad laptops that occupy space on their desk.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While it may be hard to tell in the picture provided by the original poster, they collected eight separate ThinkPads from an electronic waste bin at their workplace.

"Half of these machines came to me with flaws that needed repaired," wrote the original poster. "Eventually plan on listing on eBay once I find the motivation (and the heart to part with my little puter friends)."

Having enough laptops to supply a small classroom may seem like a bit much to some, but as the original poster pointed out, the computers were destined to waste away without being used again. By collecting the laptops and restoring them, you can save money on a working computer or sell them for a bonus profit. This can help promote a circular economy while also reducing e-waste that may have ended up in the environment.

E-waste can result in soil and water contamination, air pollution, and the release of toxic chemicals like lead, mercury, and cadmium. The improper disposal and recycling of e-waste, particularly through acts such as littering and illegal dumping, can release these toxins into the environment. Not only can this become an unnecessary waste, but it can also be an expensive endeavor for communities to clean up.

In a report from the World Health Organization, it was estimated that 68.3 million tons of e-waste was produced worldwide in 2022. However, just over 22% was properly disposed of. Exposure to e-waste can cause developmental delays, birth defects, and other severe health problems, such as respiratory and immune system issues.

In the comment section, most users were quick to share their envy of the original poster.

"You are super lucky!" exclaimed one commenter

"I'm pretty sure I have more E waste than you, and I have less laptops," quipped another user.

"It's addicting finding tech that still works and saving it from its fate," admitted the original poster.

