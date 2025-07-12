Tech expert shocked after plugging in rain-soaked laptop pulled from waste bin: 'Old electronics for ya'

The poster shared a photo of the device.

Many functioning electronics get tossed out even though they need only simple fixes.

A Reddit user demonstrated this problem after rescuing a rain-soaked laptop from their school's electronic recycling center.

What happened?

The Redditor posted in the r/Windows7 community, sharing their surprising discovery.

"The fact that this laptop was soaked in rain and it still worked is crazy, it's a laptop I found in my school broken electronic recycling center," they wrote. "I just removed the two sticks of ram and added another one I had, simple fix."

The accompanying photo shows a Packard Bell laptop successfully installing Windows 7 after being rescued.

Another user commented: "Thats old electronics for ya," noting how older devices were often built to be more durable.

Why is electronic waste concerning?

Electronic waste, which Americans produce 6.9 million tons of per year, is an enormous problem.

When we discard electronics with minor issues, we waste all the labor, energy, and resources that went into creating them. Valuable materials like copper, gold, and lithium batteries have significant financial value that goes to waste when they end up sitting unused in landfills.

E-waste also causes environmental harm. When electronics decompose, they release toxic chemicals that contaminate soil and water. Heavy metals can leach into groundwater, contaminating drinking supplies and harming ecosystems.

Is the school doing anything about this?

The existence of an electronic recycling center suggests some awareness of the need to handle e-waste separately from regular trash. However, many schools lack the expertise to identify which items could be repaired versus recycled.

Schools have begun implementing technology repair programs, where students learn to fix devices. Through these programs, students learn valuable skills, and fewer devices end up as waste.

What can I do to help electronic waste issues?

Try repair options before replacing electronics. Simple DIY or repair services can fix many common issues. Look into local repair cafes where volunteers help fix broken items for free or at a low cost.

When buying new devices, look for durable products built to be easily repaired. Companies like Framework create laptops specifically built to be upgraded by users.

For devices you really can't fix, proper recycling makes a difference and can earn you cash. Services like Trashie's Tech Take Back Box make responsible e-waste disposal convenient through mail-in recycling options.

Try buying refurbished electronics. Refurbished devices typically cost less than new ones while performing just as well.

