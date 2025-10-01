Officials unveil state-of-the-art facility to give new life to old electronics — here's what you need to know

Officials in an Indian city have opened a new recycling facility with a focus on e-waste, featuring new technology to help combat a growing problem.

According to the Avenue Mail, officials in Jamshedpur, India, unveiled a facility with a focus on zero-waste principles and salvaging e-waste.

The facility will use technology developed by India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the National Metallurgical Lab to recover valuable metals and other elements from e-waste. It aims to do so in environmentally friendly, cost-effective ways, while capitalizing on new markets for precious metals and rare earth metals frequently used in modern electronics.

Disposing of electronic waste, or electronics that are broken or no longer functional, is becoming a massive problem around the globe. Many electronic devices contain harmful gases or chemicals that need to be properly disposed of, as they can cause serious environmental damage otherwise.

The environmental benefits are two-fold. On top of keeping the metals out of the soil and water, recycling them also reduces the need to continue mining new metals for electronics, reducing the damage done to the environment in the process.

According to the World Health Organization, about 68.3 million tons of e-waste were generated around the world in 2022, a number that has been rising since.

Recycling e-waste mitigates its impact, as it removes the rare metals and keeps them out of the soil and water. As a result, more companies are focusing on e-waste. One American company is employing formerly incarcerated people and others to operate their e-waste facility.

Ultimately, officials hope the new plant in Jamshedpur will spur residents to properly dispose of their electronic devices and encourage the rest of the country to invest in the infrastructure they need to properly battle this still-growing problem.

