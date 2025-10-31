Tech enthusiast shares photo of stunning discovery at local garbage facility: 'I don't know if this was a gift or a curse'

A Redditor's friendship with their local e-waste collector has led to a jaw-dropping tech haul that's turning heads online.

In a popular post shared to r/homelab, the original poster explained how a simple conversation turned into access to decades-old enterprise equipment that most people will never see up close, let alone bring home.

"I made friends with my local E-waste guy and mentioned that I wanted to start a Homelab," the OP wrote in the title.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Cool find. But how are 30 year old Sun workstations being found in 2025? Shouldn't they have been discarded 10 or more years ago?" asked one user.

"They were shoved in a cupboard and forgotten," the original poster replied.

This find underscores how easily valuable tech can be discarded, adding to the growing problem of e-waste — a major source of pollution that harms both people and the planet.

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research estimated that e-waste — any discarded product with a plug or battery — will grow by 32%, reaching 90 million tons by 2030. Each year, e-waste production outpaces recycling, causing about $62 billion USD worth of recoverable natural resources, such as copper and platinum, to go to waste.

When not properly discarded, these products often end up in landfills where they can leach toxic chemicals like mercury and lead, contaminating the soil and groundwater. This can jeopardize the health and well-being of people exposed to e-waste.

According to the World Health Organization, workers who collect valuable materials from e-waste, like copper and gold, are at risk of being exposed to over 1,000 hazardous substances, such as nickel and lead.

Exposure may affect the health and development of unborn children, impair lung function, and increase the risk of chronic diseases.

Another emerging concern, per a study published in Environments, is how e-waste becomes a source of microplastics when mismanaged, or once these products degrade. Meanwhile, burning e-waste only contributes to air pollution.

Old electronics don't have to end up in the trash. People resell, donate, or recycle many of these items to recover materials and keep harmful waste out of landfills.

"I don't know if this was a gift or a curse," remarked one Redditor.

"WOW an 11/73 and some classic suns?!?! That is one hell of a haul for an e-cycler! If you are into retro computing you could NOT…NOT…have done better!" a commenter wrote.

"That's probably worth some money, likely more than the rest of it," another replied.

