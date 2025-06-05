Startup unveils innovative new tool that could solve major issue with power grids: 'It proves it's possible'

Our power grid is less efficient than we believe it to be, and not just when it comes to the use of power, but also in keeping track of the electricity it uses. Currently, tracking how much carbon is produced from electricity use relies on broad, outdated averages that don't reflect exactly when or where the power was used.

A new "consumed emissions" dashboard, launched by Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and Singularity Energy, is tackling the issue of tracking energy and creating near-real-time, location-specific data on the carbon footprint of electricity usage across a 15-state region, from Louisiana to North Dakota.

The tool was developed to solve a longstanding blind spot in U.S. emissions tracking: the inability to measure the carbon intensity of electricity consumption in real time and at a granular, location-specific level.

Since 2022, MISO has shared public dashboards showing past power plant pollution, and this new consumed emissions dashboard adds updates that show how much pollution is being created and which fuels are causing it.

Greg Miller, research and policy lead at Singularity, told Canary Media, "This may be for only one region in the U.S. But it proves it's possible to calculate this data — and other grid operators can do it too, if this data were required more broadly in accounting standards."

The dashboard provides hour-by-hour carbon data at the state and county level, which enables utilities, companies, and regulators to see the environmental impact of power on the grid. That level of specificity matters because electricity generation is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions globally, and decarbonizing the grid requires data on major sources of emissions.

The tool helps reduce inefficiencies by providing details on power plant emissions and how electricity flows across the grid, and it can be used to prevent double-counting resources. Clarity about energy consumption ensures emissions reductions are real, not just estimates.

In previous years, the grid's inefficiencies have cost ratepayers over $20 billion. With better emissions visibility, states can plan infrastructure investments more wisely, avoid costly overbuilds of gas-fired power plants, and focus instead on low-emission solutions like solar or wind energy.

Also, as utilities reduce emissions in energy production, they also reduce pollutants produced from burning fuel that currently kill about 100,000 Americans each year.

A tool like MISO and Singularity's consumed emissions dashboard brings Americans closer to a smarter, less wasteful energy system that can help communities save money and breathe cleaner air.

