US government scientists make game-changing nuclear breakthrough: 'Strategic resources for the nation'

Scientists have found a way to recover Cold War-era isotopes, and it could significantly impact nuclear science.

Researchers with the U.S. Department of Energy have "launched a new radiochemical separation process at the Savannah River National Laboratory to recover rare isotopes from Mark-18A targets produced during the Cold War," according to Interesting Engineering.

The new process is a major step for nuclear science, allowing researchers to more efficiently recycle and reuse finite materials previously deemed permanent waste.

These Cold War-era "legacy materials contain the global supply of unseparated plutonium-244, an extremely rare element essential for nuclear forensics," per Interesting Engineering. The publication noted that curium is another element that can be recovered and converted into californium-252, which can be used to start up nuclear reactors.

Nuclear power is one of many alternatives to the burning of coal, gas, and oil, which all produce significant amounts of planet-warming gases. Nuclear power uses controlled nuclear reactions — usually the splitting of uranium — to create energy with minimal resulting air pollution. A byproduct of this reaction is a small amount of radioactive waste, which is cooled and stored in concrete and steel casks and eventually buried deep underground.

Still, radioactive materials remain radioactive for thousands of years and can contaminate soil, air, and water if they leak or leach. Waste leaks could be a long-lasting environmental threat, but recycling radioactive materials could reduce that risk.

Recycling radioactive waste is usually a long and expensive process, but as technology advances, it's becoming cheaper, easier, and safer. Additionally, a better recycling process conserves resources by reducing the need to mine finite resources like uranium, lowers energy consumption, and strengthens the circular waste cycle.

Edwin Deshong, an Office Operations Manager at the Savannah River site, believes the process is a step in the right direction, both for nuclear science and the environment.

"The transfer of this first target is a testament to the seamless integration of our environmental cleanup mission, while turning historical waste materials into strategic resources for the nation," Deshong said, per Interesting Engineering.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





