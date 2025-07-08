Scientists propose revolutionary method to deal with radioactive waste — here's what you need to know

This new tech addresses a major problem in the industry.

A team of researchers at CERN and the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed a groundbreaking solution that could transform how we manage nuclear waste.

This new tech addresses one major problem: nuclear waste piling up. Published in Nature, the study also outlines how this approach could help generate clean energy for the future.

In a world increasingly looking to clean energy, nuclear power still holds major promise — but it comes with one seriously sticky problem: radioactive waste that lasts for thousands of years.

The innovation outlined in the study is a high-tech system that uses powerful gamma rays, created at CERN's Gamma Factory, to "transmute" long-lived radioactive waste into safer forms while also generating usable energy.

Nuclear fission — the process of splitting atoms to release energy — is one of the most efficient and low-pollution power sources we have. In fact, it currently supplies about 25% of the world's clean electricity.

But the leftover radioactive waste, particularly long-lived fission products (LLFPs), can remain dangerous for thousands of years. Safe disposal has become a growing challenge as nuclear power ramps up to meet clean energy goals.

The solution? Turning waste into watts.

Here's where the innovation gets exciting. The scientists are proposing a new system called the Advanced Nuclear Energy System (ANES), powered by the Gamma Factory's ultra-intense beams. These gamma rays generate a flood of neutrons that can trigger a reaction in LLFPs, transforming them into short-lived or stable elements — a process called transmutation.

Not only does this reduce the long-term risk of radioactive waste, but it also produces thermal energy in the process.

The proposed ANES setup could generate up to 500 megawatts of thermal power — enough to supply its own energy needs and more. And because it doesn't require separating isotopes beforehand (a costly and complex process), it could be far more feasible than current alternatives.

What makes this discovery so revolutionary is its dual impact. Over a 20-year operation period, this system could reduce the effective half-life of dangerous isotopes from tens of thousands of years down to just 100. That means dramatically shorter cooling times and less risk for future generations.

Plus, the Gamma Factory's photon-beam-driven system is more energy efficient than traditional proton-based methods, which require far more power to operate. And while it still faces infrastructure and scaling challenges, the potential is massive — especially for countries looking to embrace nuclear power without inheriting a waste crisis.

So what's next?

The technology is still in the development stage, but researchers are optimistic. If fully realized, this system could be deployed within a few decades, helping reduce the burden of nuclear waste while supporting clean energy production.

And while this innovation is aimed at large-scale reactors, there's still plenty you can do to cut energy costs and pollution at home.

This gamma-powered breakthrough reminds us: The cleaner future we're dreaming of isn't just wishful thinking — it's already being built.

