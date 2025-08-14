  • Tech Tech

Scientists sound alarm over concerning threat overtaking local areas: 'Tougher measures should be taken'

"We call for more control, prevention and monitoring of plastic industries."

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Researchers have issued a series of policy recommendations to inform United Nations discussions on a binding plastic treaty, according to a Flinders University news release shared on Phys.org

What's happening?

The Scientists' Coalition for an Effective Plastics Treaty had a handful of recommendations for the draft document being worked on by the U.N. Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution.

These recommendations include standards for monitoring, identifying, and evaluating plastic pollution. The coalition also wants criteria for assessing removal technologies, financial incentives for implementing them, and an independent body for guiding decision-making on plastics

Why is plastic waste important?

Plastic pollution has reached the most remote parts of the planet and is catastrophically affecting ecosystems.

Microplastics are in our food supply, introducing risks of endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive issues. The coalition is equally concerned about chemical leaching from these plastics.

"In our submission, we call for more control, prevention and monitoring of plastic industries, in particular the release and 'leakage' of chemicals and other particles including primary polymers," Flinders associate professor Melanie MacGregor said. "Millions of tonnes of microplastics can break down into even smaller nanoplastic particles and lead to chemical leakages." 

What's being done about plastic waste?

Binding, global laws with adequate enforcement are some of the best tools we have for managing plastic waste before it gets into the environment. Some jurisdictions are enacting bans on single-use plastics and seeing reductions as a result.

"Tougher measures should be taken to reduce the release of greenhouse gas emissions, chemicals and pollutants such as volatile organic compounds and micro- and nanoplastics to the environment, food chain and living organisms both during production and after use," MacGregor said.

The INC will conclude the second part of its fifth session of discussions Thursday.

