New vehicle technology could solve major EV concern without depending on bigger batteries — here's how it works

Two aspects of electric vehicles that stress people out are their range and the availability of chargers. How far will a battery go, and when can it be powered up again?

A new piece of hardware from auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen could take the uncertainty out of each of those concerns for hybrid EVs, according to Autoblog.

It's called a range-extender, and it does exactly what it sounds like. Using a gas engine to power a generator, the electric battery that is moving the vehicle can be recharged straight from the car itself whenever it runs low.

This design means that with a little help, a hybrid EV can travel much further without needing to worry about finding a place to top up, Autoblog explained.

Granted, there are already fully electric cars that have impressively large ranges thanks to powerful battery advancements. Yet, the benefits of a hybrid EV with better range still matter.

As Autoblog reported, an efficient range-extender means that automakers do not have to pack as much power as possible into bigger, heavier batteries. Instead, they can still add range but keep costs down, which translates to savings and less anxiety for consumers.

More affordable hybrid EVs are a big win for people and the planet.

Even though they are not fully electric, they still make it easier for more people to transition away from all-gas cars, which require hefty fuel and maintenance bills while adding significant amounts of pollution to the air. That's good news for all of our lungs and the overall health of the planet.

If the savings on fuel costs appeal to you, pairing an EV with home solar can turn those savings into even more cash, since you save on both the charging and the power source. Check out EnergySage for resources and insights on how to make solar happen for your home.

Especially while EV charging infrastructure is still rising to meet demand, middle-ground solutions like a range-extender could make a big difference.

ZF Friedrichshafen's product will hit the market in 2026. Other auto companies are working on similar projects, including Volkswagen and Scout Motors, Autoblog reported.

