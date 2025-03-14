Unbelievably powerful electric vehicle turns heads with its ultra-futuristic design: 'Like a fighter jet on wheels'

"I've never seen a car get more attention than this."

Parked against the curb on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, the Raesr Tachyon Speed effortlessly drew an audience. Shoppers crowded around the electric vehicle, taking photos and videos as the motorized top opened for the approaching driver, as seen in this TikTok video by SB Xtra (@supercarblondie.xtra).

The jet-fighter canopy opened to reveal the driver's seat, while a backseat canopy remained closed over the tandem passenger seat. Steering wheel in hand, the driver lowered themself down into the hypercar and said, "I've never seen a car get more attention than this."

It's not hard to understand why this electric vehicle is such a head-turner. The innovative design — featuring a low, wide stance, advanced aerodynamics, and carbon-fiber body — feels like a nod to the Batmobile, while the driver's seat canopy looks like something out of Top Gun.

"They wanted it to look like a fighter jet on wheels," said the driver after exiting the car in the TikTok video. The touchscreen panels inside the car that control the vehicle — even putting it in drive simply requires the tap of a screen — were also shown.

It's hard to imagine a car this high-tech could save you money, but like all EVs, its owners wouldn't have to pay for gas or routine maintenance like oil and fluid changes, leading to major savings over time.

EVs also sport quieter engines, allowing drivers a more peaceful ride. The lack of tailpipe pollution is yet another win for EVs. Battery manufacturing and charging do generate some environmental impact, but not nearly as much as gas-guzzling cars overall.

We dig up about 30 million tons of minerals annually for the green energy transition, but we're digging roughly 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels out of our planet every year to support our dependency on dirty fuel, and that's what we're trying to replace.

One study out of MIT found that cars with internal combustion engines generate an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes. Comparatively, this value was only 200 for EVs that run on batteries charging on an average U.S. power grid.

The SB Xtra driver said, "There's so much power from the batteries, that they can actually light up a small village for a few minutes."

One TikToker joked, "Does Bruce Wayne know you're messing with his car?"

Another user wrote, "Beautiful car."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.