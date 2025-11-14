Former SpaceX engineers develop small nuclear reactors that could revolutionize energy industry: 'A major milestone'

Radiant Nuclear is looking to change the energy landscape with its small modular reactors that aim to generate around 1.2 megawatts of electricity, with safety and efficiency at the forefront of its design.

Radiant founder and CEO Doug Bernauer and CTO Bob Urberger are both SpaceX alumni, and the company roster is filled with talented individuals from across the energy and aerospace sectors, according to Autoevolution.

The reactor is called the Radiant Kaleidos and is designed to replace pollution-heavy diesel generators, helping power small commercial and military areas, even those off the grid.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are defined as small enough to fit in confined spaces like garages, warehouses, and small industrial installations, and capable of generating up to 500 megawatts of usable electricity, according to the report.

The Kaleidos qualifies as a microreactor, a subset of SMRs, and one of its most unique qualities is that it uses pressurized helium gas rather than water to drive turbines and cool the core. It's essentially a downsized version of a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR).

Radiant explained that helium gas does not become radioactive, which makes these reactors safer in the event of a leak, unlike water-based systems. Its use also means less drain on local water supplies and frees up more potential installation locations since it doesn't require that resource to function.

Nuclear fission occurs when the nucleus of an atom splits into two or more smaller nuclei, releasing large amounts of heat and radiation.

One potential danger is that if reactor cores overheat, they can cause their fuel rods to melt down. Notable examples include Chernobyl and Fukushima Daiichi, which have made safety a key concern for the public.

While there are always risks involved in nuclear fission, one expert said it's "one of the safest forms of energy that's out there" when you look at the numbers.

At the core of the Kaleidos' design are nuclear fuel rods with specially formulated Tri-structural Isotropic (TRISO) fuel, the report detailed, which are uranium isotopes enclosed in multiple layers of ceramic material that effectively eliminate the possibility of a meltdown.

The system also includes an air jacket that cools the core passively through natural convection, which Radiant says simplifies regulatory approval.

In addition to the estimated 1.2 megawatts of electricity, Radiant explained that its Kaleidos reactor can provide 1.9 megawatts of thermal power for facility heating or water desalination.

These microreactors can provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy, making them a perfect complement to renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

Clean electricity and heat can be adjusted to meet demand during the day, while the Kaleidos will continue operating at night, enhancing the existing renewable infrastructure.

Late last year, Radiant completed its front-end engineering and experiment design (FEEED) phase for testing its microreactor at the Idaho National Laboratory. The Kaleidos is one of the designs that's on track for potential trials at the lab's DOME microreactor test bed as early as mid-2026.

"Completing the FEEED phase is a major milestone leading to Radiant's fueled reactor test at INL's DOME facility," said Radiant COO Tori Shivanandan.

"Radiant was added to the lab's qualified supplier list, completed numerous design reviews, and submitted our Conceptual Safety Design Report, all while staying on time and under budget."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.