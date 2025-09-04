Energy companies push to build floating nuclear power plants to solve pressing need: 'An important step in the right direction'

If a future hurricane knocks down a big city's electricity supply, a floating nuclear power plant could be positioned off the coast to keep the lights on.

It's a scenario closer to reality thanks to a partnership between Norway's Norsk Kjernekraft and Ocean-Power "to develop concepts, placing small modular reactors on barges," according to a news release.

"With reduced activity in the petroleum sector, we need new industrial adventures, and floating nuclear power can be one of them. Together with Ocean-Power, we want to explore how we can deliver stable, clean energy to industry and society — with minimal land use and maximum flexibility," Norsk CEO Jonny Hesthammer said in the release.

Small modular reactors, or SMRs, require smaller footprints and less capital than their larger fission counterparts. They can be located in remote locations not suited for a conventional nuclear plant, as well, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Westinghouse is among the companies developing them. Purdue University is working on a closet-sized reactor, as another example.

The units use fission energy, the same reaction type that powers the country's 54 nuclear facilities, with more projects in the works. Microsoft is reopening a portion of Pennsylvania's infamous Three Mile Island to energize quickly expanding data center demand.

It's a scenario that sums up the energy source's promise and worst fears. While nuclear energy can provide abundant power without heat-trapping air pollution, fission produces long-lasting nuclear waste and poses risks of meltdown. Three Mile Island was the site of a 1979 disaster.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Misconceptions abound even about the fuel and waste, which the DOE characterized as ceramic pellets, not green ooze.

The Norwegian project benefits from Norsk's nuclear development expertise and Ocean-Power's maritime energy production experience.

Interesting Engineering reported that the barge-based SMRs could energize remote industrial hubs and offshore installations. It's conceivable the boats could be towed to disaster areas and other locations that need power, too.

"This is an important step in the right direction to ensure a long-term nuclear power investment in Norway," Hesthammer said in the release.

Slow development time and high costs are among the crippling cons often cited by nuclear critics. Physicist Amory Lovins, co-founder of RMI, told The Cool Down that renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, can be developed more quickly and at a lower cost. RMI is a nonprofit working on clean-energy solutions. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology also reported that solar and wind are the cheapest energy sources being built.

But nuclear's constant, reliable production is a draw. And fusion research, which produces no long-lasting radioactive waste, continues to make progress. For now, SMRs and other fission breakthroughs are promising, keeping the tech relevant.

The big win is that it's a cleaner option than burning fossil fuels for power. The dirty nonrenewables produce planet-warming fumes when burned, which NASA links to greater risks for extreme weather that's even impacting crop production.

For his part, Ocean-Power CEO Erling Ronglan intends for floating SMRs to be a part of the future energy mix.

"This can be an important part of Norway's contribution to achieving climate goals, while creating value for future generations," he said in the release.

One of the best clean energy hacks at home is adding a rooftop solar array, which can reduce or eliminate your utility bill. EnergySage is a free tool that can help you secure tax incentives before they expire, find the right installer in your area, and land other perks for up to $10,000 in savings on upfront costs.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.