New data reveals revolutionary change happening across national power grid: 'Undoubtedly symbolic'

Solar and wind power generated a third of Brazil's electricity in August 2025. This is the first month both power sources have ever generated that much energy, according to the Associated Press.

The previous high for both sources of energy was 18.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) in September 2024, per Ember Energy. In August 2025, Brazil's solar and wind power generated a combined 19 TWh of electricity, or 34% of Brazil's electricity. That is enough to power 119 million Brazilian homes for a month.

"Brazil shows how a rapidly growing economy can meet its rising need for electricity with solar and wind," said Raul Miranda, Ember's global program director, per the AP. "Solar and wind are a perfect match for Brazil's hydropower resources, taking the pressure off in drought years. A diversified mix is a fundamental strategy for tackling risks related to climate change."

The remaining electricity generated in Brazil in August included 48% from hydropower and just 14% from fossil fuels like natural gas, coal, and oil.

To put this into perspective, the U.S. Energy Information Administration stated that fossil fuels account for 60% of generated electricity in the U.S.

Wind and solar power are affordable and clean energy sources. They can help mitigate the harmful effects of fossil fuels, which contribute to air pollution, Earth's overheating, and increased natural disasters.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Improving air quality and creating good-paying jobs are two great benefits of increasing solar and wind energy sources. And as Ember Energy stated, wind and solar's prices fell by 55% and 85% respectively in the decade before 2020.

Solar and wind continue to grow in Brazil.

In 2024, those sources accounted for 24% of Brazil's electricity generated. According to Ember Energy, the increase in wind and solar energy outpaces the increase in electricity demand across the country. These clean and renewable energies helped decrease fossil fuel use by 45%.

"It is undoubtedly symbolic, and you see these sources contributing a significant fraction of electricity at a given moment and showing that they are important," said Ricardo Baitelo, project coordinator at Brazil's Institute for Energy and the Environment, per AP News. "They are not alternative sources, they are already a well-represented part of Brazil's electricity mix."

According to Brazil's Institute for Energy and the Environment, the country is the only G20 nation on track to meet its goal of increasing renewable sources by 2030.

"This is the big warning and a yellow light that could turn red," Baitelo said. "And Brazil needs to take urgent measures to avoid losing this condition and this good example of wind and solar deployment."

Investing in solar energy is one way individuals can contribute to cleaner energy. Installing solar panels on your home or property can bring down your energy bills to as low as $0. If you are interested in installing solar panels, EnergySage can help you compare quotes from local installers for free, saving you up to $10,000.

When you go solar, you can also save even more money with other affordable appliances like heat pumps. Check out Mitsubishi to find the right affordable heat pump for your home.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.