Health officials urge caution after rabid bat found inside Illinois home exposes resident

A rabid bat found inside a McHenry County, Illinois, home has prompted a warning from local health officials after one resident was exposed.

What's happening?

The McHenry County Department of Health announced on May 28 that a resident found a bat inside their home, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner reported. McHenry County Animal Control responded, collected the bat, and sent it for lab testing.

The test came back positive for rabies, marking the county's first rabid bat of the 2026 season, the McHenry County Department of Health said. Because the resident was exposed, health officials said rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, was recommended.

MCDH said rabies in Illinois is primarily contracted from bats. The virus spreads through contact with an infected animal's saliva or brain and nervous system tissue, and while it is not typically spread from person to person, it can be fatal in humans if left untreated.

Officials also stressed that not all bats have rabies. Still, when a bat gets inside a human living space, the chances of accidental contact increase quickly.

Why does it matter?

Rabies is one of the most serious diseases people can be exposed to through wildlife because, once symptoms begin, it is almost always deadly left untreated, but timely treatment after exposure is highly effective.

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Many people may not realize they were exposed, particularly if they wake up to find a bat indoors or try to remove one themselves. A small bite or scratch can go unnoticed.

Wildlife entering homes, attics, garages, and other human-built structures can increase risk for both people and animals.

Prevention can reduce health risks, avoid emergency treatment, and keep wild animals out of spaces where they are more likely to be harmed.

What should you do about rabies exposure risk?

MCDH said anyone who finds a bat in their home should keep it contained. If the bat is in a room, the door should be closed and any gaps at the base sealed with a towel.

If it is in a main living area, the department said residents should place a bucket over the bat to keep it contained.

MCDH said anyone exposed to a rabid animal should get PEP as soon as possible after the exposure. The treatment is a four-series course that includes immunoglobulins and a vaccine.

"The MCDH is sharing this information for educational purposes to remind residents how to prevent exposure and what to do if they encounter a bat," the department said.

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