Startup develops next-generation heat pump system for homes to make it easy to convert — here's how it works

Homeowners who've been waiting for an affordable and efficient climate control option will be happy to learn that up-and-coming heat pump provider Quilt just officially launched on May 15.

A heat pump is a futuristic home heating and cooling option that runs entirely on electricity. Using the same principles as an air conditioner, heat pumps move heat into or out of the home to freely raise or lower the temperature.

Because they're moving heat instead of generating it, heat pumps are more energy-efficient than any fuel source and even more efficient than other electric heating options, making them extremely cost-effective.

Photo Credit: Quilt

Quilt's mission is to help homeowners install heat pumps while taking advantage of every government rebate they qualify for. The entire process is designed to save everyday Americans money by reducing HVAC costs in the home.

At the same time, by cutting back on the fuel and electricity used to keep homes at a comfortable temperature, heat pumps help lower air pollution. The less pollution is released into the atmosphere, the more we can slow down and hopefully reverse the planet's rising temperature.

All of that would be enough reason to celebrate Quilt's grand opening, but it gets better — because Quilt isn't offering just any heat pumps. The company's stylish designs feature attractive, customizable front panels to match your decor, integrated lighting, and minimalist wall controls that will look at home in any modern house.

Meanwhile, the outdoor unit is small, unobtrusive, and sleek, and the system also includes a smartphone app for convenience.

"To meet decarbonization goals for U.S. buildings set out by the Department of Energy, we need to convert 100 million existing homes to heat pumps by 2050," Quilt's Head of Communications, Emily Carter, told The Cool Down. "To do so, the current pace of conversion needs to [increase tenfold] from 500,000 conversions per year to 5,000,000 conversions per year by 2030. Quilt is built to accelerate adoption to meet these numbers."

Carter also added: "We think a system that is beautiful and easy to adopt is the key to accelerating the adoption of this magical tech."

According to a press release by the company, Quilt's advanced heat pump systems include "room-by-room control, advanced sensors to ensure energy isn't wasted on empty rooms, temperature preconditioning, and personal energy data reports for more informed home climate management."

The company has just started taking orders from U.S. and Canadian residents at the Quilt website.

