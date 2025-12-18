  • Tech Tech

Homeowner shares honest review after unboxing 900-pound home battery backup: 'This thing is a monster'

"This seems ideal for charging an EV at night."

by Catherine Wilkins
One homeowner unveiled a massive home battery backup system and all its benefits on the r/SolarDIY subreddit.

A group of Reddit users is ready to go solar after one homeowner unveiled a massive home battery backup system and the benefits that came with it. 

The homeowner posted photos of the new 50-kilowatt-hour battery pack on the r/SolarDIY subreddit. Solar energy can help you save on your utility bills and make your home more resilient when paired with battery storage.

One homeowner unveiled a massive home battery backup system and all its benefits on the r/SolarDIY subreddit.
One homeowner unveiled a massive home battery backup system and all its benefits on the r/SolarDIY subreddit.
"This thing is a monster," the Redditor wrote

Despite a couple of issues with the battery pack, the Redditor listed more pros than cons. The backup battery weighed hundreds of pounds, but the homeowner said it was built well and worth the cost. 


"Overall looks pretty solid, and for only 4.2k (shipping + payment fees) that's freaking solid," the Reddit user said

While homeowners have many choices to consider when going solar, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand your options.  

As for the Reddit post, commenters complimented the homeowner on their reasonably priced purchase. 

"That 50kWh capacity for the price you paid is definitely cheap, and it's good to hear the build quality and internal layout seem solid overall," one commenter said

"This seems ideal for charging an EV at night," another commenter wrote

If you are also looking to make your home more resilient, check out the Solar Explorer.

