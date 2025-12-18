Homeowner shares honest review after unboxing 900-pound home battery backup: 'This thing is a monster'

"This seems ideal for charging an EV at night."

A group of Reddit users is ready to go solar after one homeowner unveiled a massive home battery backup system and the benefits that came with it.

The homeowner posted photos of the new 50-kilowatt-hour battery pack on the r/SolarDIY subreddit. Solar energy can help you save on your utility bills and make your home more resilient when paired with battery storage.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"This thing is a monster," the Redditor wrote.

Despite a couple of issues with the battery pack, the Redditor listed more pros than cons. The backup battery weighed hundreds of pounds, but the homeowner said it was built well and worth the cost.





"Overall looks pretty solid, and for only 4.2k (shipping + payment fees) that's freaking solid," the Reddit user said.

While homeowners have many choices to consider when going solar, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand your options. You can connect with partners that will simplify the process with concierge-level service. Their curated price quotes could also lead to you saving up to $10,000 on installation.

As for the Reddit post, commenters complimented the homeowner on their reasonably priced purchase.

"That 50kWh capacity for the price you paid is definitely cheap, and it's good to hear the build quality and internal layout seem solid overall," one commenter said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

"This seems ideal for charging an EV at night," another commenter wrote.

If you are also looking to make your home more resilient, check out the Solar Explorer. The tool also provides $0-down subscription options, like Palmetto's LightReach leasing program, that can cut your utility rate by up to 20%.

You can even use retired federal tax credits for direct purchases via lower rates. EnergySage provides great tools to help you snag incentives as well.

If you decide to invest in solar panels, you can amplify your savings by pairing them with a heat pump or an efficient HVAC. TCD's HVAC Explorer allows homeowners to find the best HVAC system on a budget.

You can keep even more money in your pocket with the free Palmetto Home app. This tool can help you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by taking simple steps in your everyday life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.