Scientists make game-changing breakthrough that could revolutionize EVs: 'We expect it to have a significant impact'

How well many electric vehicles perform is greatly influenced by microscopic oxygen holes in their battery's cathodes.

That's why researchers at the Pohang University of Science and Technology, or POSTECH, are working to stabilize the key component, according to a news release.

When common lithium-ion batteries operate, ions move between the anode and nickel-based cathode through the middle portion, called the electrolyte. POSTECH's team said that while nickel is crucial, its abundance is also costly, resulting in structural distortions akin to how warped pillars can crack building walls. The result is degradation that shortens battery lifespans.

Fortunately, the team identified a solution to the conundrum: replacing some of the nickel with aluminum in the cathode prevents hole formation, per the release.

"This study … will help expand the design possibilities for next-generation, high-performance batteries," research lead, professor Kyu-Young Park, said. "We expect it to have a significant impact on the entire rechargeable battery industry."

The breakthrough comes at a time of great innovation in the sector, as experts work to improve pack performance with lower-cost, easier-to-acquire parts. While tens of millions of tons of deposits will be needed for batteries and other tech to power the shift to a cleaner, sustainable future, it's still far short of the 16.5 billion tons of oil and gas pulled from Earth each year, according to Sustainability by Numbers.

Innovations include progress on solid-state batteries, which use solid electrolytes that are touted as being safer than liquid ones. Other concepts utilize different electrode materials to unlock hundreds of miles in additional range, a key win for EV customers.

The POSTECH research can also "mitigate thermal runaway" in high-nickel packs, according to Park. Thermal runaway results in uncontrolled high temperatures that can lead to fire and explosion, per UL Research Institutes. It's important to note that it's widely reported that EV fires are rare, and even less common than gas-powered vehicle blazes.

Better-performing and safer batteries result in improved EVs, making it easier for more people to make the switch to a cleaner ride. Each EV that replaces a gas car prevents thousands of pounds of tailpipe exhaust, the Department of Energy reported. The smog resonates through our neighborhoods, causing myriad health risks incurred with each polluted breath we take, the American Lung Association added.

EVs are also money-savers, nixing up to $1,500 annually in gas and service expenses, including no oil changes, spark plug maintenance, and other nickel-and-dime repairs. Certain states offer incentives for buying and charging EVs, as well.

At POSTECH, experts realize that battery researchers are interested in adding more nickel to packs, as the metal increases the amount of power that can be stored per pound, a critical metric. A little aluminum could be the additive that prevents associated capacity fade as the battery cycles.

"This achievement provides a key strategy," Park said in the release about the research.

