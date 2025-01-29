International airport undergoes futuristic transformation — here are the innovative features drawing attention

Improvements such as the ones at PDX will help provide a crucial model for other airports looking to make similar upgrades.

The massive redesign of Portland International Airport is about much more than a new and improved appearance. Through the use of both innovative materials and efficient operational systems, the Oregon airport is set to reduce its environmental footprint significantly, according to Environment+Energy Leader.

When it comes to materials, PDX's initiatives are in line with the Port of Portland's zero waste plan, which has a goal of reducing landfill waste by at least 90%. A key factor in this is the incorporation of locally grown, sustainably harvested wood for the airport's new roof. This avoids the pollution from transporting wood from elsewhere and supports sustainable forestry in the region.

Similarly, the airport is working to accelerate the use of sustainable aviation fuel, which is a renewable alternative to the highly pollutive diesel fuels used by most major airlines.

PDX's operations are also getting a major upgrade. The new systems aim to reduce water use, transition to renewable energy sources, and improve access to public transportation, all of which will significantly lower the airport's environmental footprint.

Low-flow water fixtures will minimize water consumption, E+E explained, and improved stormwater management systems will reduce runoff, which carries fuel particles and other pollutants into surrounding wetlands.

Similarly, improved access to the area's light rail and the installation of additional electric vehicle charging stations will make it easier for passengers to arrive at the airport without depending on gas-powered cars. Dedicated bike parking will also incentivize pollution-free bike commutes for employees.

Broadly, the transit sector — and particularly air travel — generates a vast amount of environmental pollution through its use of dirty fuels and energy sources. Airports are also one of the largest sources of air pollution in the United States, per the National Bureau of Economic Research. Because of this, material and operational improvements such as the ones at PDX will help provide a crucial model for other airports looking to make similar upgrades.

