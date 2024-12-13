World's first modern charging system installed at a major international airport — here's what it means for the industry

Switching to battery-powered equipment will save the airport time and money in the long run.

Brisbane Airport is the first Australian airport to install a common-use electric charging system for airside use, CleanTechnica reported.

The Ground Service Electrification project is one of Brisbane Airport's major transformation projects aimed at sustainably modernizing the airport's infrastructure. According to the airport website, the Brisbane Airport will invest over $5 billion in future projects — including GSE — over the next decade.

The GSE rollout will begin with 35 chargers — eventually increasing to 100 chargers — installed across the airport airside environment for shared use among ground service handlers, per CleanTechnica. Ground Service Equipment in the airside environment might include lavatory trucks, potable water trucks, belt loaders, catering vehicles, and more.

The shared use aspect allows various ground service equipment to be charged with the same electric charging system. "Brisbane Airport will know the identity of the equipment that is being charged, where, when, and how much energy was used," explained Scott Collins, Manager of Aviation Projects at Freightquip, a key partner in the airport's electrification project.

According to the Brisbane Airport blog, the first phase of the rollout will target "smaller [Ground Service Equipment], like baggage trolleys," as they are easier to transition to batteries.

Commenting on Brisbane Airport's Facebook post introducing the Ground Service Electrification project, one Facebook user asked, "Just wondering where the 'charging' power is coming from?"

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The Brisbane Airport page replied, "The electricity is derived from multiple sources including solar."

Per the CleanTechnica report, the airport is equipped with one of the largest rooftop solar systems in the Southern Hemisphere.

Switching to battery-powered equipment will save the airport time and money in the long run, allowing the airport to reinvest its resources in projects that will improve consumer experiences.

🗣️ Would you want EV-charging roads installed in your town?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

As with electric vehicles, battery-powered machines, with fewer moving parts, are generally easier to maintain. Electricity also tends to be a cheaper energy source, as seen with electric vehicle ownership. Electric-powered equipment is quieter and releases no harmful air pollution compared to machines powered by diesel and other dirty energy sources.

Brisbane Airport's electrification project paves the way for cleaner aviation solutions. "It's not just a journey but a decarbonisation journey," CleanTechnica reported.

One CleanTechnica commenter expressed skepticism, stating, "The aviation industry is a massive carbon polluter."

"I get it. It's small in the context of things but this attitude isn't productive. … Let's decarbonize where we can and celebrate our wins," another commenter replied.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



