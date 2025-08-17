Tech company unveils game-changing travel device that could revolutionize outdoor adventures: 'Five layers of protection'

Camping and hiking are great ways to relax and unplug, but we still need reliable methods for charging our devices when out in nature.

A new series of portable power stations from tech company EcoFlow will make it easier than ever to stay fully charged on the go. There are currently two models to choose from, each weighing less than six pounds and able to charge up to five devices at once, according to CleanTechnica.

The EcoFlow Trail Series DC is a majorly downsized upgrade. The devices are 60% smaller and 48% lighter than other power stations, according to the brand's website. Built-in handles and lights also make them easy to carry and operate in the dark.

They're only compatible with DC devices, which are the most common type used for outdoor activities — think cell phones, cameras, drones, lights, tablets, and speakers.

The power stations themselves can be juiced up using traditional electricity from home before heading out on your trip, as well as with solar power and car charging.

"Five layers of protection inside and out ensure no damage from drops, using the Trail outdoors without worry. To keep your gear dry during fishing or kayaking adventures, pair it with the waterproof carrying case," EcoFlow says on its website.

Portable power stations are ideal for camping and hiking trips when you know you'll be outside and off the grid. But they're also a great device to keep at home just in case you experience a power outage.

Something small and portable but still powerful is a cost-effective solution, rather than spending thousands on an off-grid backup power supply. You'll be able to keep your devices charged during standard outages and more dire emergencies, like natural disasters.

Unfortunately, severe weather events like storms, hurricanes, and tornadoes are becoming more frequent due to the rapid warming of our climate, and they all could leave you without power for hours or even days.

Therefore, it's always a smart idea to have a safe backup plan in place.

