Energy expert urges homeowners to avoid these DIY solutions to power outages: 'Be aware of the safety risks'

Installing a home battery yourself might seem like a smart money-saving move, but most homeowners should hire professionals for this complex electrical project, according to CNET.

While many home projects can be DIY successes, battery systems are uniquely challenging. They connect directly to your home's main electrical panel and often tie into the power grid. They require permits, inspections, and specialized knowledge that most homeowners don't have.

"You want to find someone who's certified to install that battery," said Cameron McDonald, vice president of merchandising, planning, and inventory at Batteries Plus. This advice applies to large systems such as the Tesla Powerwall and small ones such as the Enphase IQ 5P.

Most battery manufacturers partner with networks of certified installers who handle the entire process. If you contact Tesla about a Powerwall, it will connect you with its nearest certified installer rather than shipping the battery directly to you.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

A few companies, including Bluetti and EcoFlow, sell batteries directly to consumers. Even with these systems, McDonald recommended hiring a professional electrician to connect the battery to your home's electrical panel.

In the rare cases where DIY might be possible, "you could separately purchase the necessary system equipment and either hire an installer to help you hook it up or attempt to do it yourself. Just be aware of the safety risks involved," wrote CNET's Mike De Socio.

Hiring a professional to install your battery costs between $100 and $200 per kilowatt-hour of storage capacity. If you purchase a 15 kWh battery, expect to pay $1,500 to $3,000 for installation in addition to $15,000 to $22,500 for the battery itself.

Several factors affect installation costs, including your location, the system complexity, and the installer you choose. "Consumers, today more than ever, have more choices," McDonald noted. "Shop around and get different quotes."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Installing solar panels is a great way to maximize your home battery investment, save money on energy bills, and reduce planet-warming pollution. EnergySage's free tools help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from qualified installers. With solar panels, you can generate the clean electricity you need to power your home and charge your battery system.

Combined, solar panels and a home battery can reduce or even eliminate your electricity bills. Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, as it can bring your energy costs down to or near $0. EnergySage's free services can help you secure nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

Act now to claim a 30% federal tax credit for solar. Congress will eliminate the investment tax credit by the end of the year, meaning homeowners must complete installations by Dec. 31 to qualify for this valuable incentive.

EnergySage's mapping tool shows state-by-state average costs for home solar systems and available incentives. This resource can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and claim all potential incentives in your area.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



