Auto experts stunned as new Porsche EV ties crucial record in recent test: 'That's ridiculously quick'

The 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is proving that speed isn't just for the track — it also dominates at the charging station.

In testing by Car and Driver, the all-electric supercar went from 10% to 90% battery in just 24 minutes, tying the fastest EV recharge ever recorded in their lab, despite packing a 97-kilowatt-hour battery.

That pace translates to an average charging rate of 213 kW, far outpacing competitors like the BMW i4, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and even the Chevy Bolt.

Porsche's latest Taycan update allows the vehicle to reach a peak DC fast-charging speed of 320 kW, giving drivers nearly two-thirds of their battery in just 10 minutes.

As with other EVs, charging slows after 70% to 80% to protect battery health, but even at 90%, the Taycan maintained a 64-kW rate — faster than most EVs' peak.

"In the world of EVs, that's ridiculously quick," the article said.

For drivers, this means less time tethered to charging stations and more confidence on long trips.

With 270 miles of highway range and no tailpipe emissions, the Taycan Turbo GT offers an environmentally friendlier alternative to gas-powered supercars, while also reducing routine maintenance costs like oil changes, fluid replacements, and brake wear.

While battery production does require mined materials, EVs quickly offset the associated pollution from this activity.

A Tesla Model 3, for instance, compensates for manufacturing-related emissions in just 13,500 miles, and MIT research shows EVs create roughly 42% less lifetime carbon pollution per mile than combustion vehicles.

The Taycan's fast charging also demonstrates a broader trend as automakers release hybrid and fully electric models with improved speed, range, and tech features. Drivers can now enjoy EVs that match or exceed performance expectations without sacrificing convenience.

Home solar can further boost savings, powering EV charging at a lower cost than public stations. EnergySage makes it simple to compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installation, helping owners maximize the benefits of pairing an EV with clean energy.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT proves that electric cars can be thrilling, practical, and environmentally responsible — and that cutting-edge charging tech is finally catching up to the speed of life on the road.

