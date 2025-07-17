Home solar expert busts pervasive myth about rooftop panels on American homes: 'This simply is not true'

Dispelling the spread of misinformation and myths can be difficult, especially online. That's why one TikTok user took the time to go in-depth on a pervasive myth surrounding solar panels: They only work during the summer and in warm climates.

"This simply is not true," Brighteyesolar (@brighteyesolar) explains in the video.

The user explains that not only is this not true, but solar panels in even snowy areas can produce more power than those in generally sunnier regions under the right conditions.

Different regions experience varying hours of peak sunlight, but depending on the orientation of your rooftop and the location of your solar panels, even those in snowier areas, such as the mid-Atlantic, can store more energy than those in places like Florida during peak sunlight hours.

This, of course, also depends on the quality and efficiency of your solar panels, which companies like EnergySage can help with.

EnergySage provides free tools for obtaining quick and accurate solar installation estimates and quotes in your area. It can also help to navigate the incentives and rebates that come with solar panel installations, some of which can save you up to $10,000 when you install solar panels for your home.

EnergySage also offers a mapping tool that displays the average cost of a home solar system on a state-by-state level, making it easier to learn about the solar panels available in your state and ways to maximize your home investment when choosing to go solar.

Solar panels themselves are the ultimate energy hack because they generate energy from a renewable resource. They eventually pay for the upfront cost of your utilities throughout their lifetime, saving you potentially thousands of dollars on electricity costs, according to estimates from EnergySage.

It estimates that the average American could save $50,000 by running solar power for 25 years, although that depends on how much electricity is used.

